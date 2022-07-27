6 things to do in Fort Worth, Arlington this weekend that keep you out of the heat

July is coming to a close but the heat wave is far from over.

The National Weather Service forecasts highs in the 90s to lower 100s this weekend after issuing heat advisories earlier in the week.

[More: Heat stroke, exhaustion are serious business in Texas. Here’s what you need to know]

North Texas has plenty of water parks and breweries for you to enjoy with friends and family, but there are also indoor shows and events to see if you’re looking to stay inside.

Here are some things to do in Fort Worth and Arlington this weekend, from comedy shows to musicals and films.

Black Comedy at Theatre Arlington

Where: Theatre Arlington, 305 W Main St., Arlington





When: Friday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

Cost: Adults $29, Seniors over 62 and students $27

Tickets: Online

Catch a black comedy show this weekend at Theatre Arlington. Black comedy, also known as gallows humor or dark humor, is a comedic style making light of a serious subject matter in a satirical way. Read about this weekend’s show and purchase tickets through the Theatre Arlington website.

Steel Magnolias at Casa Manana

Where: Casa Manana, 3101 W Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth

When: Friday-Saturday 8 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

Cost: Start at $49

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Fans of the 1989 film Steel Magnolias have a chance to watch the story the way it was originally performed: on stage. Catch this live performance of Steel Magnolias during its last weekend at Casa Manana this weekend. Tickets can be accessed through the Casa Manana website.

Mean Girls at Bass Performance Hall

Where: Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth

When: Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Price varies

Tickets: basshall.com

This live performance of Mean Girls will be familiar for those who have seen the 2004 film. Audiences are advised that the show will include depictions of teen partying, adult humor and some mature language. Tickets can be purchased through the Bass Performance Hall’s website. Prices vary depending on the date, time and seating position.

Story continues

Godfrey at Arlington Improv

Where: Arlington Improv Comedy Club, 309 Curtis Mathes Way #147, Arlington

When: Friday 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Sunday 9 p.m.

Cost: General admission $20

Tickets: Online

The comedian Godfrey will perform this weekend in Arlington. Godfrey has appeared on BET and Comedy Central along with feature films that include Zoolander, Soul Plane and Original Gangstas.

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song

Where: Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell Street, Fort Worth

When: Friday 3:45 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday 11:45 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Cost: $10, $8 for Modern members, $7 for Reel people members

Tickets: First floor museum information desk

Escape the heat with the documentary “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” as part of the Magnolia at the Modern film series. This 2021 documentary showcases singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen’s music journey and is rated PG-13. Magnolia at the Modern is an ongoing series that features critically acclaimed films.

Tickets can be purchased in the museum at the front information desk. Unassigned seating starts 20 minutes before the show.

The Language of Beauty in African Art

Where: Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth

When: Friday noon - 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday noon - 5 p.m.

Cost: KImbell members free, Adults $18, Seniors over 60 and students with ID $16, Ages 6-11 $14

Tickets: Online or in-person at Piano Pavilion

The Language of Beauty in African Art showcases over two hundred works of art of indigenous African communities. The collection includes masks, carved sculptures and figures. This special exhibition leaves the Kimbell after Sunday.