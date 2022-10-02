6 tasteful homes in Vancouver, British Columbia

Old Yaletown

House
House

Courtesy image

The 1995 Del Prado building is in the arts district, walking distance from several parks and the water-front. This two-bedroom loft conversion has an open main living space with a wall of windows, exposed brick wall, gas fireplace, high ceilings, and hardwood floors; eat-in chef's kitchen with waterfall quartz island and wine refrigerator; and in-suite storage.

House
House

Courtesy image

Building amenities include on-site garage parking and a shared roof deck. $1,333,728 USD.* Michelle Porter, Engel & Völkers Vancouver, (604) 817-7892.

*USD conversions from Canadian dollars are approximate and may fluctuate.

Chinatown

House
House

Courtesy image

The 1911 Storey & Campbell building is a registered historic landmark. This updated loft unit features exposed beams and pipes, 10-foot ceilings, painted bricks, built-ins, and refurbished original hardwood floors; a gourmet kitchen; one bedroom with a sliding barn door and en suite bathroom with laundry; stairs to a double-bed sleeping loft; and access to a shared rooftop patio.

House
House

Courtesy image

Nearby are BC Place Stadium, Skytrain, and Gastown's shops and restaurants. $619,160 USD. Tim Neame, Sotheby's International Realty Canada, (604) 839-7002.

Shaughnessy

House
House

Courtesy image

This five-bedroom Colonial Revival home is in a leafy residential neighborhood. The 1922 house has a formal entry, a dining room with French glass doors, a living room with fireplace and crown molding, and a modern kitchen with an eating area featuring bay windows and glass doors to a trellis-topped deck.

House
House

Courtesy image

The 0.27-acre lot is landscaped with lawns, garden beds, hedges, and trees, and includes a workshop with storage. $5,101,588 USD. Monique Badun, Sotheby's International Realty Canada, (604) 264-4383.

Beach District

House
House

Courtesy image

Sunset Beach Park and the Granville Island ferry are five minutes from this two-bedroom apartment in a new luxury high-rise. The open-plan home features a 26-foot kitchen with eat-in island; a living room with gas fireplace, built-in sound system, and high ceilings; and a wraparound balcony with city views and room for a dining table.

House
House

Courtesy image

Building amenities include a pool, a hot tub, a sauna, and a clubhouse. $1,592,763 USD. Sherry Chen, Engel & Völkers Vancouver, (604) 488-9399.

Kitsilano

House
House

Courtesy image

This seven-bedroom Victorian-style home is two blocks from Kitsilano Beach. Built in 1910, the updated house retains its stained-glass and oversize arched windows, carved staircase, coffered ceilings, inlaid hardwood floors, and wainscoting; rooms include a family room and a paneled library, each with fireplace, and a new chef's kitchen.

House
House

Courtesy image

Outside are a deck, a yard, flowering trees, a garden with a cedar fence, and a garden guesthouse with a kitchen and exposed-granite walls. $4,820,678 USD. Lori Rowe, Macdonald Realty/Luxury Portfolio International, (604) 803-3936.

West End

House
House

Courtesy image

The Chelsea, built in 1967, is a short walk from Sunset Beach Park and the shops and eateries of Davie Village. This fully renovated two-bedroom corner condo features an open layout, ample natural light, a kitchen with quartz peninsula, a living area with glass sliding doors to a balcony, an en suite primary bedroom, and an in-apartment laundry.

House
House

Courtesy image

The shared rooftop deck offers ocean and city views. $481,400 USD. Soriah Kanji, Stilhavn Real Estate Services Brokerage, (604) 812-9683.

*USD prices are approximate and fluctuating.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

