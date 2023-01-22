6 sunny homes for warmer winters
Savannah, Georgia
Courtesy image
Part of the city's landmark district, this 1886 Victorian brick townhouse is walking distance from historic sites, parks, and restaurants. The three-bedroom home features the original heart-pine floors and five fireplaces, a brick-floor parlor, a formal dining room, a chef's kitchen with quartz counters and windowed cabinets, and a full-floor primary suite with family room.
Courtesy image
In back is an extensive brick-walled and paved landscaped patio with fireplace; there is also a detached one-car garage. $1,770,000. Kelly Bittinger, Engel & Völkers, (912) 660-2184.
Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
Courtesy image
This furnished seven-bedroom home is in WaterColor, a 499-acre community with a pool, beach club, and boathouse. The 2007 house has an open main area with high, beamed ceilings, eat-in kitchen, and great room with fireplace; five bedroom suites with private baths; and a third-floor suite with two bunk rooms and Jack-and-Jill full bath.
Courtesy image
Outside are a balcony and a covered porch, each with a fireplace, and a brick-paved garden courtyard. $5,250,000. Andy Meinen, Scenic Sotheby's International Realty, (850) 419-4777.
Pacific Palisades, California
David Archer
Set on a private road overlooking the Rustic and Santa Monica canyons, this four-bedroom home is also 10 minutes from the Santa Monica pier. The 1992 industrial-modern house features a double-height living room with wood-framed glass and raw cinderblock walls and a cement fireplace, and a loft-style open kitchen and dining-family area.
David Archer
Every room has a floor-to-ceiling glass door leading to a deck or the terraced gardens. $5,995,000. Frank Langen, DPP Real Estate, (310) 963-3891.
Oro Valley, Arizona
Courtesy image
Casa Tranquillo, a three-bedroom Spanish Revival, stands on a 2.2-acre hilltop lot in the Stone Canyon golf community. The 2006 house has many rich Southwestern and Mexican details, including stone walls, saltillo tiles, ceiling beams, antique doors, and a primary suite with a kiva fireplace.
Courtesy image
Outside are a patio with fireplace, native gardens, an infinity pool, and a hot tub built into the rocks. $3,550,000. Suzie Corona, Long Realty Co./Luxury Portfolio International, (520) 631-4416.
New Orleans, Louisiana
Courtesy image
This 1828 French Quarter compound was once owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The seven-bedroom main house retains its wood floors, curving grand staircase, marble fireplaces, Venetian plaster walls, and streetside and courtyard-facing balconies; modern details include an elevator, chef's kitchen, home gym, tool room, and gated two-car parking.
Courtesy image
The landscaped interior courtyard includes a pool and a two-story, one-bedroom guesthouse. $4,750,000. Brigitte Fredy, Latter & Blum/Luxury Portfolio International, (504) 616-4044.
Charleston, South Carolina
Courtesy image
The 1915 Francis Street Lofts building is in the up-and-coming North Central neighborhood, walking distance from Hampton Park and popular restaurants. This one-bedroom, two-story unit has beamed ceilings, oversize windows, hardwood and polished-concrete floors, an open kitchen with stainless counters and cabinets, a living room with wood-burning fireplace, and a bedroom suite up a spiral staircase.
Courtesy image
Glass doors on both levels lead to a small, fenced stone courtyard. $335,000. Ashley Graham, The Cassina Group, (843) 708-5295.
