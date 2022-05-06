6 Spring Jacket Trends to Wear Now, While We Count Down the Days Until Summer

Spring Jacket Trends

Now that our weather apps are regularly showing forecasted temperatures above 50 degrees, it's time to shed those bulky puffers in favor of lighter layers. Unfortunately, warm weather is a fickle friend this time of year; short-sleeved afternoons are often sandwiched between chilly mornings and evenings, and the sudden drop in degrees demands some source of warmth. Luckily, there's a happy medium between winter's overcoats and the free-flowing, barely-there kimonos of summer: the spring jackets category.

If you think about it, spring jackets are basically autumn jackets, just with a brighter color palette. The outerwear most commonly seen during this transitional season include light-wash denim jackets and camel-colored trench coats, shackets, blazers, bombers, and various cuts of leather. They're easy to throw on, are fashionable and functional (the best picks will fight off any lingering chill), and can be styled in a myriad of ways.

While we'll always have our go-to staples, 2022 comes with its own set of spring jacket trends, which have been popping up on the street and social media. For example, celebrity stylist, Cindy Conroy is currently feeling the pattern-clash coat boom, with gradient patterns and contrasting hues banning together to unleash "colorful doses of vitamin C."

Conroy also tells InStyle that satin layers are becoming pretty popular. They lend a kind of romantic escapism to our wardrobes, which the everyday fabrics we cling to lack. "You'll see silk-satin jackets in florals, cropped satin, longline silhouettes, and even padded satin," the stylist says. "Inspired by our love affair with regencycore fashion à la Bridgerton, this jacket trend will soon take over street style as a yummy alternative to staple trench coats."

Ready for more? Here are the spring jacket trends you might want to check out.

Cropped Jackets

Keeping with the theme of lightening your load, cropped jackets are making a comeback this year.

"As the temperature rises, so does the length of your staple jackets," say, the founders of JLUX, Christina and Teresa Jaide.

"These provide the versatility to be worn season-to-season and also offer the ability to be easily styled to any outfit you choose—whether you want to go dressy or casual."

Windbreakers

The athleisure trend is thriving in 2022, seeping into every aspect of our daily wardrobes — including our jacket options. Of course, windbreakers do serve a functional purpose beyond their sporty aesthetic, as Christina and Teresa remind InStyle via email:

"Because spring can provide the lightest of rain showers, the windbreaker jacket is a fashion staple this time around," the duo explains. "Details such as drawstrings, pockets, hoodies, etc. can make these jackets all the reason why to purchase in on this trend."

Blazers

These days, anything that covers your shoulders and has a button or a zipper can be considered outerwear, and that includes my personal favorite item of clothing, the blazer. Christina and Teresa reveal they're seeing various cuts of blazers pop up, including (but not limited to) boyfriend styles, cropped variations, and even sleeveless versions of the officewear staple. The to say they're lightweight, adaptable, and can fit into any season that approaches.

Trenchcoats

The trenchcoat trend is blooming like spring flowers, with brands like Mango and & Other Stories offering classic styles that are always 'in.' The iconic coat is the quintessential layering piece and is expected to stick around through spring and fall '22, so don't be so quick to stash it away come summer.

Semi-Sheer

If you thought the sheer clothing trend was exclusive to dresses, tops, and bottoms, think again. Conroy tells InStyle semi-sheer coats are making a comeback this spring, with tulle, PVC, or sheer iridescence styles all being great options. "They achieve the perfect balance between subtle sexiness and practicality," the stylist says, adding that the return is "ever so sweet."

