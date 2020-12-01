The One Beauty Ritual Nicole Kidman Did To Unwind After Filming 'The Undoing'

Photo credit: @nicolekidman

It’s no surprise that Nicole Kidman is serious about skincare, considering the Golden Globe, Emmy, and Academy Award winner’s near-flawless complexion on and off screen. The Big Little Lies and The Undoing star is not only known for her captivating performances (plus, the eye-catching array of coats in her Undoing character Grace's wardrobe) and stunning red carpet looks, but she also is notorious for maintaining ageless skin.

The Neutrogena ambassador has been vocal about her love for the drugstore products, but she does have a few other tips for achieving her radiant glow. Her makeup artist from The Undoing even shares the cocktail of moisturizers that sustains Grace's natural makeup looks in the show. Learn some of Nicole's best skincare secrets, ahead.

She takes her vitamins.



It’s no doubt that Nicole understands that skincare starts from the inside out. She told Allure, "I really believe in taking vitamins and supporting my skin with inside health. My nails are probably the worst part of me—they’re always breaking—so I use this amazing skin, hair, and nails vitamin from Swisse Wellness, and it's really changed them."



She cuts her foundation with moisturizing products.

On-set makeup artist Kyra Panchenko told Vogue that she wanted to create simple, no-makeup makeup look for Nicole in The Undoing. To make sure the foundation she used, Clé de Peau Radiant Fluid foundation, was not too matte on Nicole's skin, Panchenko layered it, first with a blend of Crème de la Mer (a personal favorite product of Nicole's as well) and La Mer The Concentrate. Then she added In Fiore calendula oil to give Nicole a hydrating, antioxidant-packed glow that looks like she's barely wearing any makeup.

She's a big fan of an oil bath.

When she's in the process of filming, she doesn't have much time for self-care rituals until she wraps the project. "I’ve just wrapped a limited series called The Undoing, where I played a character that’s very intense, so I’m in the process of 'shedding' her now. It’s a very strange feeling." Nicole said in a conversation with Allure. And if you've seen the show, you know that this character's scenes might take a longer time to shed than others. Her secret? Mixing oil in her baths to keep her skin from getting dehydrated. "I take hot baths with lots of oil. I love oil, and I love bathing in it," Nicole said.

She always takes her makeup off at night.



Kidman is a firm believer in taking off her makeup before bed. She told Vogue that makeup wipes are one of her long-time faves because "it’s easy. I’m not a high-maintenance person." In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said, "I was taught to take off all of my makeup every night, but if I’ve been working all day I’ll use a cleansing wipe to make it quick and easy. They’re great for traveling because you can get them through security."

She tints her lashes and brows.

The star told Allure that she doesn't "wear makeup when I'm not working, so I get my eyelashes and eyebrows tinted." It's a genius hack for the fair-haired girls who want to wake up looking like they already applied their makeup.

She swears by retinol cream.

Retinol cream is known for its wrinkle-fighting properties and Nicole totally agrees. "I believe in retinol; I do think it works," she says. She told Hello Giggles, "I love the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair because it’s so easy for me. It has the retinol, but I don’t break out from it. I have naturally dry skin and it doesn’t let my skin dry. I can put it on at night and know that it’s evening my skin tone."

She prioritizes hydration.

When Allure asked her what beauty products are always in her medicine cabinet she said,"La Mer Crème is my go-to, but I also love Aquaphor." She added, "it costs next-to-nothing and it's amazing for dry skin, which I have. I put it on my face and it's very, very good."

She never skips sunscreen.



The mom of four truly understands the importance of protecting your skin against the harsh UV rays of the sun. In 2017, she told W Magazine that on set, "I just love Neutrogena's sunscreen because it’s fast, it’s so easy to put on, and the make-up artist loves it because you can put make-up over it. So, we had the Sheer Zinc Mineral Sunscreen (on set of Big Little Lies) which is amazing because I’m so fair. And a lot of the times, you know, we were on a run, having to do stuff, so have to be able to take make-up off and then reapply, and all of those things."



