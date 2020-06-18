6 simple ways to overcome loneliness if you live alone

Photo credit: Kevin C Moore - Getty Images

Lockdown has been hard for many, but for those living in a house alone, life has presented its own unique challenges — with thousands feeling more lonely than ever before.

Sadly, loneliness has been soaring in the UK, with new research from the Office of National Statistics revealing that 7.4 million adults have had their wellbeing affected through feeling lonely.

'It is important to remember that just because you live alone, does not mean you have to feel alone,' Karen Dolva, co-founder and CEO of No Isolation tells House Beautiful UK. 'Managing feelings of loneliness is essential for your own mental wellbeing if and when you find yourself alone.



'Loneliness doesn't discriminate on age, gender or across borders — it can affect anyone at any time, as exemplified in the latest ONS survey of wellbeing, indicating that many of us have experienced feelings of loneliness in the past month.'



Whether you live on your own or want to help a loved one, take a look at some ideas on how to ease the feelings of loneliness.

1. Ensure you have structure in your day

Living alone will feel isolating at times, but maintaining good structure throughout the week will help to keep your mind distracted and provide a sense of routine, too. Even if you are spending all day at home, write a list of things you want to achieve that day; maybe it's something as simple as cleaning the bathroom, reorganising your wardrobe or weeding the garden.

Things might not be as 'normal' as they were pre-lockdown, but keeping to a similar routine will help you to keep busy.

2. Stay as connected as you can

Thanks to the Internet, we can still find joy in some of the things we enjoyed before lockdown — albeit virtually. From quizzes to 'virtual' dinner dates and birthday parties, try to stay as connected as you can with loved ones. A weekly video call with the people in your life is a great way to boost your sprits and help to ease the pangs of loneliness.

Photo credit: agrobacter - Getty Images

If you don't have anyone to speak to, or need some expert advice, mental health charity Mind has launched Elefriends — a supportive online community where you can feel at home talking about your mental health.

3. Join a virtual class

Looking to make some new friends in lockdown? Why not join an online virtual class from the comfort of your own home? From virtual choir groups (such as the Sofa Singers) to online book clubs or even exercise classes, there are plenty of fun ways to connect with likeminded people during lockdown.

'While there is something to be said about face-to-face contact, a lot of the feelings of connectedness can continue to flourish if you nurture those relationships virtually. Part of feeling connected is feeling understood and appreciated, and opening up about how you are feeling with others will help you to connect,' says Dr Kellie Payne, Research and Policy Manager from Campaign To End Loneliness.

Karen also backs this up, telling us: 'Online classes and social forums have also proved to be a new line of connection to the routine that perhaps you have been lacking. Though it may not feel like there is a reason to stay active or to connect with friends regularly, especially when living alone, creating a daily routine can boost self-motivation and you may even surprise yourself with the outcome.'

Photo credit: jacoblund - Getty Images

4. Do the things you love

Whether you love to paint, draw, write or sew, carve out time to indulge in your favourite pastimes. Making the time to do the things you love will spark joy in these uncertain times.

Kellie adds: 'Step out into the garden, if you have one, or find a window with a view to take in the "outside world" and appreciate the nature around you.'

Photo credit: José Antonio Luque Olmedo - Getty Images

5. Remind yourself to try and focus on the positive

Shifting your thinking is much easier said than done, but it can provide you with the mood-boost you need. According to previous studies, positive thinking has been found to physically improve our health, as well as offer us a better quality of life.

Not sure what to do? The next time you find yourself feeling lonely, why not take the time to write a list of the positive things happening around you. Grab a piece of paper, jot them down and pin them where you're likely to see it throughout the day (like the fridge door). Small reminders, like these, serve great purpose in helping us to find joy in difficult circumstances.

Photo credit: Nattakorn Maneerat - Getty Images

6. Talk to someone you can trust — and ask for help

Whatever you're going through, remember that you don't have to suffer alone. 'Talk about your worries,' adds Kellie. 'The stigma of loneliness may be reduced at the moment, given the extreme circumstances, and it may be easier for people to talk about how they're feeling. People need reassurance.'

If you feel you don't have anyone to talk to, there are plenty of helplines that exist to offer support. These include:

The Silver Line is a confidential, free helpline for older people across the UK that offers them the chance to talk to someone.

Age UK offers help to the elderly who need advice, support and help.

The Mix offers support for those aged under 25. Experts are on hand to help with mental health issues, money worries, and tips on how to cope with loneliness.

The Samaritans runs a 24/7 helpline for anyone who wants someone to listen.

If you're young and need help, Runaway Helpline provides expert advice for those in need.

