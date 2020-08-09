6 simple tricks to keep going when running just feels too hard

From Harper's BAZAAR

We have a million reasons to love running—and lately, another million for why running feels so damn hard right now. Whether it's the swing between hotter-than-hell heat, balancing working from home with keeping up your regular run schedule, or getting back into the normal swing of things with your office and commute returning – there are myriad reasons for why you might be struggling.

However, as we're sure you know, when you’re a runner, lacing up your running shoes and getting out there tends to pull you through tough times, even when the run itself feels tough.

So, to help turn your mindset around and refocus on finding strength and power in the run, we spoke with coaches to get their best strategies for getting back on track and enjoying the rhythm of the (easy!) run again.

Issue #1: You’re stressed



The instant fix: Phone a friend

For many, running relieves stress, but that’s often an after-effect. If you’re feeling a little too anxious to even start, Annick Lamar, USATF-certified run coach with New York Road Runners , suggests calling a supportive friend. Put your headphones in and chat as you go, just as you would with a regular run buddy. And don’t worry about your mileage or pace. 'Just focus on getting out the door every day—keeping that structure helps to manage stress,' Lamar says.

Also, finding a calm, quiet route that connects you to nature could lead to a less stressed mindset, Lamar says. She urges urban runners to get out of the city centre, and find a park that’s more relaxed. 'Spending time in a place that’s special can help you get in a run without feeling like you have to cram it in, while also dealing with stress.'

If that doesn’t seem to work or you’re just feeling too tense to get moving, take a rest day. Don’t feel guilty if that’s the best choice for you. Holly Roser , certified personal trainer and owner of Holly Roser Fitness in San Francisco, says it’s a good idea to check your heart rate (many wearables will tell you what it is in an instant) if you’re feeling extra tense. If your resting heart rate reads over 100, head out for a walk instead. The fresh air might help you wind down and make you feel more ready to run after that stroll.



Issue #2: It’s SO hot



The instant fix: Carry water and dress for success

Hydration is vital for those very hot and humid days, so bring water with you to sip on as you go, no matter how far, says Lamar. A hand-held bottle or hydration pack make it easy to run with liquids. And if you’re going for distance, consider bringing something with electrolytes, too.

Sweat-wicking clothes will also keep you more comfortable—and that includes socks, a piece of gear runners tend to forget about, Lamar says. Skip any cotton pairs and go for technical fabrics.

Of course, running early in the day or later in the evening, when temperatures cool off, is also a good idea, Lamar adds. Reducing intensity, distance, and speed for those days where it’s really hot might make your run more enjoyable, too.

'Know that you’ll still get in a good run, but your body is working hard to regulate temperature, so you may not be able to perform as well as you would in cooler temps,' she adds. 'You’ll still gain the benefits, even if it doesn’t match your previous performance.'

Issue #3: You’re bored with the same old running route



The instant fix: Run it in reverse

The quickest and easiest way to switch up your typical run routine is to just run in the opposite direction, says Tom Holland , exercise physiologist and author of The Marathon Method . A simple switch like that might offer new views and new inclines that add a little more excitement to your regular route and some new challenges, too.

You can also try breaking it up. For example, in the morning, go for an out-and-back, stopping to turn around at the halfway mark of your usual route. In the evening, do the other half. 'Then, you also get a dual hit of feel-good hormones,' Holland says.

Issue #4: The news has you down

The instant fix: Consider your run your escape

If you’re looking forward to listening to a podcast, audio book, or pump-you-up playlist more than actually putting one foot in front of the other, that’s okay! Sometimes that can keep you motivated and connected to running, Lamar says. Let those miles be your time to get away from the negative news, tune into more uplifting entertainment, and move your body.

