6 simple steps to growing ginger at home

Do you want to grow ginger at home? Here's everything you need to know about propagating the fiery spice from roots purchased at your local supermarket.

How long does it take to grow ginger?

Ginger takes around eight to 10 months to grow, if you follow the right steps. You can start to harvest the roots after a few months but, for the best results, it's best to leave them for their max grow time.

How to grow ginger

Ginger is a tropical plant that generally grows in warmer regions, but, despite this, it isn't impossible to propagate it at home in the UK. Looking to grow your own ginger at home? Take a look at the simple steps to follow below:

1. On your next trip to the supermarket, pick up a loose root of ginger (ginger rhizomes), which you will find down the vegetable aisle. Choose ginger that has small 'eyes' growing (similar to those on potatoes).

2. Next, cut your ginger into chunks. You can plant as many pieces as you want. Cut your chunk at a width of 2.5 to 3.75cm (1 to 1.5 inches). Make sure you leave the eyes on as this is where the root will grow from.

3. Once you have done that, leave your ginger pieces in a dry spot for the next few days. Somewhere warm, such as a conservatory or a windowsill, is good. Spread the pieces out so they are not touching.

4. Now, it is time to prepare your soil. If you can, mix soil with compost for the best results. Choose a pot around 30cm deep and fill with soil. You can plant them outside, too (but remember the weather is much cooler in the UK).

5. Place your ginger roots into individual plant pots and place in a shady spot. If placing them outside, leave a gap of around 20cm between each ginger piece.

6. Ensure you keep the soil damp, so water regularly. After around eight months, you'll hopefully have a supply of ginger — perfect for tea or cooking.

