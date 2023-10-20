Here are the 6 SC counties where the flu is the worst, new state report shows

The new Influenza season has started in South Carolina and six counties have had more viral activity than the rest, officials say.

There were 210 lab-confirmed flu tests reported the week of Oct. 8-14, the latest data available, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There have been 490 lab-confirmed tests so far this flu season.

The data shows that statewide, 2.5% of patient visits to healthcare providers were for flu-like illness, which is below the state’s 3.6% baseline — the flu-like illness activity level overall was low, DHEC says.

Also for the week of Oct. 14, there were 20 flu-associated hospitalizations reported by 49 hospitals. There have been 42 flu-related hospitalizations so far this season.

There was one flu-related death reported in the state the week of Oct. 14 — the only death announced so far this season.

While the state overall had patient visits for the flu below the baseline for the week, there were six counties that bucked the trend. Below are the six counties with patient visits for the flu above the state baseline for the week.

Greenville

Lexington

Orangeburg

Horry

Newberry

Colleton

The flu season typically begins in October, but peak activity doesn’t usually start until December and lasts through February. However, last year South Carolina had an abnormally intense flu season, kicking off with far more cases in October than usual.

For instance, during the week of Oct. 14 last year, there were 1,083 lab-confirmed tests, DHEC data shows. Also statewide, 4.3% of patient visits to healthcare providers were for flu-like illness that week, above the state baseline.

Flu vaccine

Flu vaccines are strongly recommended for everyone 6 months and older, with rare exceptions, such as people with specific allergies and children younger than 6 months of age. Vaccines are available at offices of healthcare providers and many pharmacies, including national chains.

To find a flu vaccine near you in South Carolina, click here.