6 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $40 Per Hour

Landing a remote job that pays at least $40 per hour, or about $83,000 annually, isn’t impossible. After all, the average hourly wage in the U.S. as of August 2022 is $32.36, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the average hourly wage for remote workers is $30 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter.

To earn at least $40 per hour doing a remote job, however, you’re likely going to have to possess a combination of relevant skills and proven experience — and possibly a professional degree or certification. To help put you get on the right track, here are six remote jobs that pay at least $40 per hour.

iOS Tester

This job is technical in nature and experience likely means everything. If you have at least one year of experience in Swift, iOS development and Objective-C you could get paid $60 to $65 per hour to be an iOS Tester.

This job involves software troubleshooting, evaluating mobile devices and running live applications. Applicants should have experience testing mobile products across web applications, iOS and Android.

Recruiter/Talent Acquisition Specialist

Recruiting experience is required to land this remote position, which pays $45 to $60 per hour according to SimplyHired.

Job duties include overseeing recruiting projects in the areas of administration, sourcing leads and interviewing applicants for various clients. Supporting hiring and onboarding of selected candidates is also required. In addition, excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to keep client data confidential is paramount.

School-Based Speech Language Pathologist

This opportunity is for professionals who have a master’s degree and field-specific certification. Instead of driving to a school each day, these professionals can land 100% remote positions with school districts that offer a starting hourly pay of $47 per hour. Four and eight-hour shifts are available. Experience with teletherapy and at least two years working in schools is required.

Data Specialist

This position requires both technical and people management skills. Remote jobs are available at a pay rate of at least $40 per hour for people who have several years of experience developing queries in SQL and business analytics experience with the goals of capturing metrics and key performance indicators, identifying business trends and creating forecast models.

At least one year of experience with business intelligence visualization tools, such as Microsoft Power BI and advanced Microsoft applications experience is also preferred. The ability to effectively collaborate with IT, procurement with sales teams and drive a cross-functional internal team successfully through the change management process is required.

Financial Aid Consultant

Experience as a financial aid advisor or as a financial planner will help you land this $75 per hour position. You’ll work with a small caseload of junior and senior high school students and their parents via Zoom meetings to guide them through the ins and outs of the financial aid process and offer student loan counseling.

You’ll also help clients navigate financial aid forms, analyze award letters and understand aid award appeals. Additionally, you’ll lead educational webinars for larger groups of students and parents on various financial aid topics. Although the position is part-time — five to 15 hours per week — it pays almost almost twice what a $40 per hour job would pay.

The beauty of this position is that you can keep your full-time job and do this one as a side gig.

Backend Web Developer

As a backend web developer, you can learn at least $40 per hour or up to $150 per hour if you’re considered a top developer. The median pay range falls between $60 and $80.

Not only will you need to have competence when it comes to web design patterns and framework, but you’ll also need to have expertise in programming languages including Java, Node DS, Perl, PHP, Python and Ruby. Extensive experience in optimizing service logic is also required.

