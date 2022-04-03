Why Do I Pee so Much? 6 Things That Cause Frequent Urination

You prefer an aisle seat to the window and a chair to a booth. You make anticipatory pit stops before every daily task: meetings, workouts, phone calls. And you haven’t slept through the night since 1997. Such is the life of someone dealing with frequent urination. Here, six reasons why you always have to pee and some helpful hints on getting control.

1. Your perception might be off

Though it sounds excessive, peeing up to eight times during the day--and once during the night--is totally normal. If you’re suspicious that you’re exceeding this number, try keeping a tally of your bathroom breaks for a couple days. Chances are, it only feels like you’re going all the time, when really you’re right on track.

2. You're not drinking enough water

It sounds counterintuitive, but it’s true. When you drink less, your urine becomes more concentrated, and the more concentrated it is, the more irritating it is to the bladder. This will trigger the sensation that you have to go more often. By drinking more fluids, you dilute the urine so it causes less of a sensation. Docs recommend drinking just enough to keep your urine a pale, light yellow.



3. You need to exercise more

But we’re not talking cardio here, people. We’re talking about kegels, where you tighten and release your pelvic muscles. As women age (especially after menopause), this area weakens, but the good news is you can practice kegels anywhere: at your desk, in bed, sitting in traffic… Just squeeze the muscles you use to hold it in--that’s it.

4. You really might have a tiny bladder

Turns out, there’s some truth behind that classic excuse. While you can’t do anything about the size of your bladder, you can train it to hold more fluid by doing something called "timed voiding." Basically, for a day or two you pee every 30 minutes (whether you actually have to go or not) and for another day or two add 15 minutes to the routine as you stretch your bladder out.

5. It might be your medications

Diuretics, which are often used to treat high blood pressure, can cause your kidneys to produce a lot of urine very quickly. And anticholinergics, which treat everything from asthma to anxiety, can keep your bladder from emptying out completely. To know for sure, have a chat with your pharmacist next time you refill.

6. Or it could be a sign of something more

Such as a UTI, kidney stones or even diabetes. If you experience a sudden increase in frequency or a much stronger urge to go, bring it up with your doctor. Though unlikely, it’s always best to be safe.

