6 reasons behind the Raptors' 6-game losing streak

A tough schedule, horrid shooting and injury troubles have all played their part in Toronto's rough stretch.

Steven Loung
·Writer
·9 min read

For those who became best acquainted with the Toronto Raptors within the last 10 seasons, what the team is currently experiencing must feel quite foreign and extremely troubling.

For the diehards who were keeping close tabs on the club during the Jay Triano era of the club – and, let’s be honest, even before that – welcome back!

Sitting in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a less than inspired 13-18 record and mired in a six-game losing streak – the second longest active spiral within the NBA right now and the team’s longest slide since the team finished its 2020-21 “Tampa Tank” campaign dropping seven straight – the Raptors look to be in a whole heap of trouble.

With the Feb. 9 trade deadline creeping up ever closer, there’s a real debate to be had whether or not Toronto should consider selling and try to get in on the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes – however late to the party they look like they might be.

The Toronto Raptors are going through their worst slump in years, but what&#39;s really behind the team&#39;s six-game losing streak? (Getty Images)
The Toronto Raptors are going through their worst slump in years, but what's really behind the team's six-game losing streak? (Getty Images)

With that said, there’s still time yet to try to fix what ails them before such a drastic decision would need to be made. As part of the troubleshooting process, however, identifying what the issues at hand first is most important.

Here’s a look at six reasons behind the Raptors’ six-game losing streak.

Raptors have seen some tough opponents

Over the course of their last six contests, the Raptors have faced some steep competition.

Yes, it began with back-to-back losses to the 11-21 Orlando Magic, but until their one-point defeat to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, Orlando had won six straight, including their victories over Toronto and even a pair of back-to-back wins over the high-flying Boston Celtics.

Unfortunately for the Raptors, they rolled into the Magic Kingdom right as Orlando was beginning to find its footing.

As for their other defeats during this streak, the Sacramento Kings are one of the biggest surprises of the season, sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference, the Brooklyn Nets have reemerged as an Eastern Conference power with Kyrie Irving’s off-court drama apparently behind them and backed by Joel Embiid playing like an MVP again, the Philadelphia 76ers are among the hottest teams in the league at the moment.

The only real head-scratching loss you can point to was Sunday’s home defeat to the Golden State Warriors, who were playing without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. In their absence, Jordan Poole decided to go nuclear, dropping a career-high 43 points as the Raptors were left helpless to stop him – or anyone else on the Warriors.

So, while a loss is still just a loss, it’s not like the Raptors have been falling to bad teams. Each team they’ve run into during this streak — except for the Dubs — have been playing well.

And unfortunately for the Raptors, this trend will continue when they visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks — winners of eight straight — Wednesday evening.

They’ve been battling injury

Though it’s not much of an excuse, it’s a fact that the Raptors have dealt with, and continue to deal with, holes in their lineup because of injury.

Over the course of this streak, key players such as O.G. Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. have missed time, adding onto the fact Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr. are still dealing with longer-term injuries.

This isn’t to say that having a full deck of cards would completely cure what ails the Raptors right now as there appears to be larger issues at hand (we’ll get to those below), but not having everything at your disposal will make trying to get out of a funk that much more difficult.

As just about every player and coach in the league will tell you, it’s a tough league to win in. Take away some key cogs to any squad and that task becomes downright gruelling.

The team simply doesn’t have enough shooting

If you’ve watched the Raptors at least semi-regularly this season, then this should be very apparent.

For the season, the Raptors are shooting just 32.4 percent from three-point range and are making just 30.9 percent of their long-range attempts during this six-game slide.

Put lightly, that’s horrendous.

Offence in the modern NBA almost entirely revolves around the threat of the three-point shot. It helps create avenues into the paint, it punishes defences for collapsing in on penetration and, in case you forgot, it’s worth three points instead of just two.

As the Raptors are right now, they can’t really run an effective offence because they don’t have enough outside shooting. It doesn’t help that Porter Jr. is hurt, but even if he wasn’t they’d probably only have five true outside threats in Fred VanVleet, Anunoby, Trent, Pascal Siakam and Porter Jr., with the inclusions of Trent and Siakam tentative as they’re more streaky scorers who can hit a three-point shot.

That’s not a ton of options, particularly when you consider the fact Siakam is Toronto’s main offence initiator, getting into the paint and creating opportunities, removing himself as an outside threat.

If Toronto had a few more shotmakers it could turn to then, perhaps, the team wouldn’t be in the midst of a six-game losing streak.

They need to compete harder on defence

The Raptors lead the league in creating turnovers, causing opponents to cough up the ball 17 times per game. This is the key contributing factor behind the respectable 112.1 points per 100 possessions they’re only giving up this season.

During their slide, however, Toronto’s been giving up 118.7 points per 100 possessions as an ugly reality of their season has come to light: If the Raptors can’t turn you over, they can’t actually stop you.

Toronto is still creating 16.8 turnovers per game during this skid, but if it can’t force its opponent to give the ball up, then odds are the opponent is going to score.

In their last six games, the Raptors are surrendering an effective field-goal percentage (a stat that more greatly weighs the value of a three-pointer over a two-point basket) of 59.7 percent. Put into greater context, the league average for teams this season is around 53.9 percent.

For the season, the Raptors are allowing teams to shoot an effective field-goal percentage of 56.1, so the streak has been more of an exacerbation of what has been a season-long problem.

You can point to things like the defensive scheme being the reason behind this, but the Raptors allowed teams to shoot an effective field-goal percentage of 53.5 last season using the same defensive strategy. So what’s changed?

It could come down to the fact the team just might not be competing hard enough on defence.

Toronto’s scheme is a demanding one and tasks its players to be flying all over the place, hounding the ball handler and recovering back in time. It’s exhausting just watching it. As such, it’s understandable that some guys might get tired and could be slow on recoveries and closeouts, leading to easy looks for opponents.

That can’t happen in this kind of scheme. In order for it to work players have to go all out all the time, something they were doing more of last season.

An inability to close

With the exception of Siakam’s last buzzer-beating attempt to send the game into double overtime, the Raptors got exceptional looks from three-point range in their 104-101 overtime defeat to the Sixers Monday.

Every single one of them rimmed out.

In fact, despite playing well for most of the game, the Raptors were awful in those extra five minutes, in general, going 1-for-9, never getting to the free-throw line and scoring only two points.

An appropriate microcosm of the fact Toronto’s lacked much in the way of closing ability during this six-game losing streak.

There have been plenty of opportunities for the Raptors to win games down the stretch, but they’ve consistently been missing those all-important finishing touches and, unfair though it may seem, this falls on Siakam’s shoulders.

Siakam’s been brilliant this season, putting together what could go down as one of the greatest seasons statistically in Raptors franchise history. However, he’s had opportunities during this losing streak to end it, such as that shot he missed at the end of overtime Monday against the Sixers, and when he passed out with time winding down to VanVleet at the end of Toronto’s first game with Orlando that began this misery.

Is Siakam the only guy who can hit a shot on the Raptors? No. But considering the season he’s putting together and his stature on the team, he’s Toronto’s default closer.

The Raptors could use some help closing games.

Maybe, in general, Vision 6-9 just isn’t all it was cracked up to be

Lastly, looking more broadly, it might be time to reevaluate the effectiveness of the Raptors’ “Vision 6-9” roster construction.

Sure, having lots of versatility and switch-ability is nice and all, but what has it led to so far?

This losing streak has exposed some deep holes in the Raptors roster. As mentioned before, there’s a decided dearth of shooting and, as has been evident with bad injury luck, just because a player meets what looks to be the measurement requirement to play for Toronto, doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be all that impactful.

Specialists are what their name suggests, however, wouldn’t it be nice if the Raptors actually had a shooter or two they could turn to off the bench now and again? Or even a big bruising body to take up space?

This losing streak feels like it’s the direct result of what looks like a flawed roster.

More from Yahoo Sports

Latest Stories

  • Mets, Carlos Correa reportedly agree to 12-year, $315M contract after Giants flagged medical issue

    It looks like Correa will be wearing the Mets' orange and blue instead of the Giants' orange and black.

  • Jenna Ortega Drops Her "Wednesday Addams" Pigtails for a Gothic-Chic Wolf Haircut

    Wednesday Addams has us in a chokehold, but it's possible that her counterpart Jenna Ortega is...

  • Mike Pence says Jan 6 charges would be 'terribly divisive'

    Mike Pence said he hoped the Justice Department will not bring criminal charges against Donald Trump, adding that such a decision could hurt the US. Source: Fox News

  • January 6 committee calls for ex-president Donald Trump to face criminal charges

    The US House’s January 6 committee has called for criminal charges to be brought against former president Donald Trump, including aiding an insurrection. View on euronews

  • Raptors' O.G. Anunoby garnering interest from 'entire league'

    ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Tuesday that O.G. Anunoby could fetch a surprisingly sizeable return if the Toronto Raptors were to trade the 25-year-old forward.

  • Blatter criticizes Infantino's plans for World Cup formats

    BERLIN (AP) — Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is criticizing successor Gianni Infantino's plans for a 48-team World Cup and an expanded Club World Cup. In an interview with German weekly Die Zeit released Wednesday, Blatter said that “what is happening at the moment is an overcommercialization of the game.” “There are attempts to squeeze more and more out of the lemon — for example with the World Cup finals with 48 teams or now with a Club World Cup that must be viewed as direct competition t

  • World juniors: Draft eligible players to watch at this year's tournament

    Beyond Connor Bedard, the world juniors have a wide array of players who will draw NHL attention as they look to improve their draft status.

  • AP source: Mets swoop, snatch Correa for $315M, 12-year deal

    In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the free-spending New York Mets after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over an issue with his physical. The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Details were first reported by the New York Post. “We need one more thing, and this is it,” Mets

  • Leafs' Bunting gets manhandled by official during fiery exchange

    In what was expected to be a testy mid-December matchup between two divisional rivals, linesman Dan Kelly wanted all the smoke.

  • ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: How James Cameron Built His Ambitious Epic to Please an Eager Audience

    The filmmaker has "never lost the 16-year-old kid inside of them who went to the movies and was enthralled by the potential of cinema." He and producer Jon Landau tell IndieWire how that bred his much-anticipated sequel (and what's next).

  • Leafs, in dominant form, take latest chapter in burgeoning Lightning rivalry

    The Maple Leafs came to play against their divisional foe on Tuesday night, with Bunting, Matthews and the rest of Toronto's big guns leading the charge.

  • Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans. But Wilson — who had an up-and-down retur

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Syndergaard, Dodgers complete $13 million, 1-year contract

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Friday. Syndergaard can earn an additional 1.5 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal, $500,000 each for 130, 150 and 175 innings. Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA balloon

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Raptors shredded by Warriors in another lacklustre defensive effort

    The Raptors had no answer for Jordan Poole and the Warriors Sunday night.