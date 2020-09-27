6 Questions On Sex And Fetishization Of Indian Erotica With A Kamasutra Expert

Seema Anand, dressed in a cream silk saree and a black ikat blouse, is explaining how important it is to make sure the bottom sheet on your bed is tightly tucked in on the sides, with no visible creases. The comments section of her Instagram video is flooded with messages, mostly from women, who seem to agree that though they haven’t consciously realised it, making their bed and something as seemingly trivial as changing the sheets make them feel great. No, Anand is not helping one Mary Kondo a messy bedroom, instead she is talking about how the Kama Sutra emphasises the need to make a bed in a way so as to signal a ‘lover’ that they are desired.

Anand’s 21,000 followers on Instagram is a mix of women who seem enamoured by her short videos attempting to normalise sexual desire and men who range from ones being curious or sounding grateful to the usual ones that leave a handful of distasteful comments.

58-year-old Anand calls herself a ‘mythologist’ and she told HuffPost India that she has been studying and researching Hindu mythology and erotica since 1986. While Anand has been a familiar face in seminars and talks on erotology, she joined Instagram in 2018 to take her interpretation of the Kama Sutra and the depiction of sex and desire in epics and works of mythology to a younger audience.

Anand told HuffPost India that the Kama Sutra was originally written as a guide to men to successfully conduct their social personal lives, but if read carefully at present, it can serve as a primer to pleasure and respect for both men and women.

Is Kama Sutra A Sexist Text?

While Anand insists that Kama Sutra is an interesting text that emphasised the importance of consent — a similar argument was made by historian Wendy Doniger — several critiques of the text point out that it is incredibly sexist.

Anand argues that Kama Sutra asserts that a woman’s pleasure is paramount and by doing that makes the idea of a woman’s consent non-negotiable. However, she also...

