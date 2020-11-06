6 products that will help you consolidate desk space while being at home

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It’s no secret that work-from-home practices have majorly spiked across the board between June 2020 and now (November 2020) as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

With more people temporarily no longer having access to the more spacious and productivity-inducing workspaces, they’ve had to adjust to what they have at home. For many, especially those who live in smaller apartments or shared living spaces with roommates or family members, there isn’t that much space to work with.

Limited workspace real estate shouldn’t deter you from making your designated workstation comfortable and a place you look forward to using daily. In fact, there are products you can shop to maximize the space you do have and, thanks to some of them being multi-functional and space-consolidating, you may end up with even more free space than you had, initially.

Take a look at six products you need to help you consolidate limited desk space, below:

Oakywood is a simplistic brand that crafts high-quality wooden accessories for various workspace types. If you work from a small desk, this wooden laptop stand is ideal for placing your screen at eye level to alleviate any back or neck strain. Additionally, it opens up more free space underneath the vessel for additional storage.

You can easily store an external keyboard under the laptop stand after the workday is over and, while in use, you can house documents, cables and any other desired items for concealed storage.

If wood isn’t your jam, this aluminum alloy laptop stand performs the same function as the Oakywood option. However, this one from Nulaxy features open space on the sides, giving your desk a more open-concept plan.

Like the previous option, you can store your external keyboard below the laptop riser to free up even more space.

Speaking of wireless Bluetooth keyboards, gone are the days where you are required to cough up nearly $100 for a quality option. The Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard was not only optimized for use with both Windows and Mac OS, but it costs only $40 — that’s over $50 cheaper than the Apple Magic Keyboard.

In addition to its multi-use functionality (the device can be seamlessly used across three different devices with the press of one of the three gray buttons at the top), this Logitech keyboard can be easily stored in a drawer or below a laptop stand or riser. Plus, it’s also designed for easy portability and comes in three gorgeous colors (black, rose and off-white).

The Logitech K30 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard is currently on sale for $37.99 on Amazon.