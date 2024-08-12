6 potential Matthew Judon landing spots (the Bears!) if the Patriots really decide to trade him

Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

By most accounts, the New England Patriots do not plan to trade franchise pass-rusher Matthew Judon. According to Jerod Mayo, both parties are apparently past a somewhat testy contract stalemate from earlier this summer, as Judon has been participating in training camp.

With the right call and trade offer, though, this Judon situation could flip on a dime.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "multiple teams" have apparently inquired about a potential trade for the four-time Pro Bowler and perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Even if Judon is practicing now and getting set for another season with New England, it's worth noting that he still doesn't have a new deal from the Patriots. Barring any developments over the next few weeks, he seems liable to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, which could put the onus on the Patriots to offload the 31-year-old if they don't want to commit to him instead of losing him for nothing.

Here are a few NFL teams that might have already called about Judon and who might sweeten the pot enough to get the star defender into their uniform.

The Falcons might have bolstered their offense with Kirk Cousins, a quarterback who can (cough, cough) consistently complete a forward pass. But they still need more bona fide defensive stoppers up front. An aging Grady Jarrett isn't nearly enough for a team that hopes to make a deep NFC playoff push. Already stocked with elite defensive backs like Jessie Bates III and A.J. Terrell, Judon would give the Falcons much-needed pass-rushing juice.

Leonard Williams was a solid trade deadline addition for Seattle last year, but he's not nearly enough as a pass-rusher to compete in a stacked NFC West. At the time of this publishing, the Seahawks' starting edge players are glorified swingmen Jarran Reed and Uchena Nwosu. Throwing Judon into the mix would give the Seahawks a much healthier and robust pecking order up front.

Empowered by head coach Matt Eberflus's defensive scheme, Montez Sweat looked like a genuine game-wrecker after the Bears acquired him at the 2023 deadline. The first-time Pro Bowler is now locked in as Chicago's franchise pass-rusher, but he doesn't have a legitimate running mate. Promising rookie Austin Booker might show flashes now and then, but it'll likely be at least a year or two before he's ready to become a full-fledged, difference-making starter. Enter Judon, a savvy vet who's been around the block and would potentially dominate alongside Sweat while filling in the gap until then.

For the first time in ages, the Lions will enter an NFL season as a prohibitive Super Bowl favorite. Heck, I'm certainly picking them to win the NFC. But if Detroit really wants to go over the top, getting a field-tilting edge defender like Judon to pair with the athletic Aidan Hutchinson feels like a prudent move for general manager Brad Holmes. I like Marcus Davenport, but he's probably better as a No. 3 pass-rusher rather than a full-time sidekick.

Offensive play was not the Colts' issue in 2023. Even with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew forced to step in for an injured Anthony Richardson, Shane Steichen's crew engineered one of the NFL's better attacks. The problem was that Indianapolis generally couldn't stop a nosebleed. I like a lot of the Colts' front seven players. I don't like someone like Tyquan Lewis enough not to advocate for Judon to push him into more of a situational role.

Quick, name a single player on the Cardinals' current starting defense. No, you can't say perennial Pro Bowler Budda Baker. (Waits) Oh, you couldn't think of stout rotational tackle Bilal Nichols?

For shame!

In all seriousness, I appreciate the Cardinals' defensive makeup. They don't have many long-term investments on this side of the ball, as they're banking on fill-ins before gradually adding new, hopeful foundational pieces. But the plan seems sound overall. Depending on how quickly Arizona wants to contend with Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. again, adding someone as experienced and gifted as Judon for the next several years would make a lot of sense. And I know Baker would love working in tandem with him.

