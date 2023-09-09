6 Popular Trade Signals (& How to Make Your Own)

A trader looks over a variety of trade signals.

Investing in the financial markets can be a challenging endeavor. Trade signals are one tool that traders, investors and financial advisors use to navigate the complexities of the markets. These signals, which can indicate when it might be profitable to buy or sell a security, can help investors and financial professionals make informed, objective decisions.

If you need help analyzing and selecting investments for your portfolio, a financial advisor can help.

How Trade Signals Work

Trade signals are indicators or triggers that signal a potential buying or selling opportunity in the market. These signals are generated through an analysis of market data and indicators, including price movements, trading volumes, moving averages and more. The primary aim of trade signals is to provide investors with actionable information, aiding them in making data-based decisions amidst the chaos of the financial markets.

Generating and monitoring trade signals is no simple feat – it requires a blend of security analysis, statistical modeling and a dash of human expertise. Here’s a simplified breakdown of the process:

Data collection: Trade signals begin with the collection of extensive market data. This data could range from historical price trends to real-time trading volumes.

Indicator selection: Analysts then identify key indicators that could potentially provide insights into market trends. These could be moving averages (which smooth out price fluctuations), relative strength index (RSI), moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) and more.

Analysis and modeling: The selected indicators are then subjected to rigorous analysis. Statistical models might be applied to historical data to find patterns and correlations. These patterns form the basis for predicting potential market movements.

Thresholds and triggers: Based on the analysis, specific thresholds are set. For instance, if a stock’s price moves above a certain moving average, it could trigger a “buy” signal. Conversely, if an asset’s RSI crosses a certain level, it could trigger a “sell” signal.

Story continues

Confirmation: Trade signals are rarely generated by a single indicator. Instead, a combination of indicators is often used to confirm the signal’s validity, reducing the likelihood of false alarms.

Human insight: While technology plays a vital role, human expertise remains crucial. Analysts interpret the signals in the context of broader market trends, economic news and geopolitical events to ensure the signal aligns with the bigger picture.

Why Trade Signals Are Used

A trader using trade signals considers purchasing a stock.

Trade signals help traders improve efficiency, manage risk and remove emotion from buying and selling decisions. By interpreting these signals, traders can make informed choices on when to enter or exit a trade. The aim is to reduce the element of speculation and enhance the precision of investment choices.

But trade signals also highlight risk factors. This enables investors to implement risk management strategies effectively, such as setting stop-loss orders or adjusting position sizes.

Human emotions can also cloud judgment, leading to impulsive decisions. Trade signals, on the other hand, are generated through algorithmic analysis, devoid of emotional biases. This objective approach helps investors avoid making hasty choices driven by fear or greed.

Meanwhile, analyzing market data can be time-consuming. Trade signals condense this information into actionable insights, potentially saving traders time. This is especially crucial in markets where rapid decisions are im

Examples of the Most Popular Trade Signals

Here's a look at some of the most popular trade signals and how they're used:

Moving average convergence/divergence (MACD)

MACD is a versatile indicator that highlights changes in a stock’s momentum. It involves two moving averages – the MACD line and the signal line. When the MACD line crosses above the signal line, it may signal a bullish trend, suggesting that it could be an opportune time to buy. Conversely, when the MACD line crosses below the signal line, it may indicate a bearish trend, possibly hinting at a good time to sell.

Relative strength index (RSI)

RSI measures the speed and change of price movements, indicating overbought or oversold conditions. RSI values range from 0 to 100. If the RSI surpasses 70, a stock might be overbought, potentially leading to a price reversal. Conversely, an RSI below 30 might mean the stock is oversold, indicating a potential buying opportunity.

Bollinger Bands

Bollinger Bands consist of three lines – a simple moving average (SMA) in the middle and an upper and lower band. These bands expand and contract based on market volatility. When a stock’s price touches the upper band, it could be overvalued, suggesting a sell opportunity. On the other hand, if the price reaches the lower band, it might be undervalued, indicating a potential buy.

Moving averages

Moving averages provide insight into the average price of a stock over a specific period. The 50-day and 200-day moving averages are commonly used. When the stock’s price crosses above its moving average, it may imply a bullish trend. Conversely, if the price falls below the moving average, a bearish trend might be in play.

Candlestick patterns

Candlestick patterns offer visual cues about market sentiment. Patterns like the “doji” indicate indecision between buyers and sellers, potentially foreshadowing a price reversal. “Bullish engulfing” and “bearish engulfing” patterns can signal potential trend changes.

Fibonacci retracement

Fibonacci retracement levels help identify potential support and resistance levels. Traders use these levels to predict potential price reversals based on the Fibonacci sequence. The common retracement levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, and 78.6%.

How to Create and Monitor a Trade Signal

A trader uses trade signals to evaluate a stock she's looking to purchase.

Here's a closer look at how to create and monitor trade signals:

1. Define your strategy

Begin by establishing a clear investment strategy. This strategy should encompass your risk tolerance, investment goals, preferred asset classes and time horizon. Whether you’re a technical analyst or a fundamental investor, your strategy will guide the types of signals you generate.

2. Choose relevant indicators

Select indicators that align with your strategy. Each indicator provides unique insights into market trends and sentiment.

3. Set thresholds

Determine the threshold values that trigger your trade signals. These thresholds are often based on specific indicator values, such as an RSI reading below 30 indicating oversold conditions or a moving average crossover indicating a potential trend reversal.

4. Security analysis

For technical traders, conduct in-depth technical analysis using your chosen indicators. If you’re a fundamental investor, focus on analyzing economic data, company financials and industry trends.

6. Backtesting

Before applying your signals in live markets, perform rigorous backtesting. Backtesting involves analyzing how your signals would have performed in past market conditions. This step helps you refine your strategy and identify potential pitfalls.

7. Real-time monitoring

Once your signals are live, use a reliable trading platform to monitor market conditions and receive real-time alerts. Stay attuned to news, economic releases and geopolitical events that can influence your trade signals.

Potential Disadvantages of Using Trade Signals

While useful, trade signals are not without risks and potential disadvantages.

Relying solely on trade signals can be risky. For example, traders might neglect their own analysis and instincts, leading to missed opportunities or losses. These indicators also might not account for sudden market shifts triggered by unexpected events. Rapid fluctuations can render signals ineffective, potentially resulting in poor trade decisions.

Trade signals aren’t infallible, either. False signals, where the predicted move doesn’t materialize, can lead to losses. Quality trade signals often come with a price. Subscriptions or access fees to trading platforms can eat into profits, especially for smaller traders.

Bottom Line

Trade signals can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential trading opportunities, aiding traders and financial advisors in their decision-making process. At their core, trade signals are triggers that prompt investors to make choices to buy or sell financial assets. Trade signals are often the product of extensive analysis and require an understanding of various technical indicators.

Investing Tips

Controlling costs is an important part of investing. For traders, this means ensuring they have the tools and platforms to conduct transactions, while also not paying an arm and a leg. To help, SmartAsset has compiled a list of the best free trading platforms.

A financial advisor can help you build an investing strategy that's aligned with your financial goals and current situation. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/gorodenkoff, ©iStock.com/Arsenii Palivoda, ©iStock.com/Diamond Dogs

The post What Is a Trade Signal? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.