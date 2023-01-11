6 Personal Care and Beauty Products Buyers Almost Always Regret

Cynthia Measom
·4 min read
alvarez / Getty Images
If you regularly spend over $100 per month on beauty and personal care items, you're not alone. According to a survey by Styleseat, Americans on average spend $110 per month on beauty, fitness and wellness routines.

But it turns out that those beauty and personal care products you shell out so much money for are often not worth it. From pricey scrubs that rid your thighs of cellulite to sleek pore vacuums that promise a clear complexion, here are six personal care and beauty products that buyers almost always regret.

swissmediavision / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Cellulite-Reducing Items

With shorts season coming up in a few months, attempting to make your legs look their best is understandable. However, the countless cellulite creams, scrubs and gels that promise to smooth your skin are often not what they appear to be.

"Most often, these offer a temporary reprieve (if anything at all) and make big promises they can't keep," said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews. "Dermatologists note that creams and scrubs with caffeine in them may be the best candidates for reducing the look of cellulite temporarily, but none of them are going to be long-term, even with consistent use."

Piotr Marcinski / Shutterstock.com
Expensive Cleansers

Google "skin cleansers" and you'll get pages upon pages of results -- some of which yield products that cost over $100.

"Many dermatologists will note that these are on the skin for so little time there's no real reason to pay for super-expensive brands," said Ramhold. "People will often find themselves buying these items only to end up using a scant amount that may not even be cleaning effectively because they're trying to make it last. While you don't need to go overboard with a cleanser, you also shouldn't be using the bare minimum to try to clean your skin after a long day -- especially if you're trying to remove makeup or environmental pollutants."

Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Salon Hair Care Brands

Don't be roped into thinking that salon hair care products are a must for your hair.

"If you visit a stylist on a regular basis, you may be subjected to the hard sell for salon brands that are the best thing for your hair, whether you're worried about preserving color or just want consistently shiny strands." Ramhold said. "Drugstore brands can be perfectly fine, but even if you want a little more, there are solid brands like Function of Beauty available at Target now for affordable prices and don't require you to visit your salon to replenish your supply."

lechatnoir / Getty Images
Skin Care Gadgets That Overpromise

Skin care gadgets are everywhere -- even in your social media feeds. But many of them are little more than useless.

"Things like pore vacuums or microneedling rollers may seem like an easy way to get skin treatments at home for a fraction of the price," Ramhold said. "But they usually end up going one of two ways: either they're so weak they don't really do what they're meant to (or what they promise to), or they're strong enough that they can cause irritation or other mishaps that you may then end up having to visit a dermatologist to repair."

Gadgets with dubious claims may suck you in because they are affordable, but in the long run they can end up costing you more than if you simply saw a doctor for your skin issues.

sturti / Getty Images
Stretch Mark Removal Creams

According to various studies and dermatologists, those overhyped stretch mark removal creams aren't worth buying.

If you have stretch marks, like many people do, and you can't live with them, consult with a dermatologist for treatment advice. If you're not wanting to go the route of laser treatments or prescription topicals, some dermatologists recommend using over-the-counter retinol-based creams to fade stretch marks over those that are marketed as stretch mark removal creams.

vgajic / Getty Images
Over-the-Counter Tattoo Removers

If you have a tattoo that you want to banish, over-the-counter tattoo removal solutions aren't going to be effective.

According to dermatologists, the products and topicals you can pick up at your local drugstore won't do anything more than fade the tattoo slightly. To get the results you want, you'll have to put your money toward in-office laser treatments, which are unfortunately quite a bit pricier than OTC solutions.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Personal Care and Beauty Products Buyers Almost Always Regret

