6 people rushed to hospital after 2 vehicle crash in downtown Toronto

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision in downtown Toronto Sunday that sent at least six people to hospital. (Patrick Morell/CBC - image credit)

At least six people have been transported to hospitals following a two-car collision in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon that saw a vehicle roll over onto the sidewalk.

Toronto police said the crash occurred around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Yonge and Richmond streets.

Two pedestrians were seriously injured after being struck, police said, and fire crews were attempting to free a driver who was trapped in a vehicle.

Paramedics said they transported three people suffering from serious injuries to a trauma centre and another patient to a local hospital with minor injuries. Two pediatric patients were also transported to hospital although their condition was unclear.

Yonge Street was closed in the area as crews continued the emergency response.