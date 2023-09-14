6 people hurt in Etobicoke crash involving 3 vehicles

Toronto police are investigating after three vehicles crashed in Etobicoke on Wednesday evening, sending six people to hospital. Debris was strewn over a large area on the road due to the crash. (David Donnelly/CBC - image credit)

Six people were hurt in a crash involving three vehicles in Etobicoke on Wednesday evening, Toronto police say.

The crash, which left debris strewn over a large area on the road, happened in the area of Islington Avenue and Springbrook Gardens, south of Bloor Street West. Police were called about the crash at 6:40 p.m.

All six people were taken to hospital. Toronto police said there were three males and three females injured in the crash. Two people suffered serious but not-life threatening injuries, while four suffered minor injuries.

Their ages have not been provided.

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.