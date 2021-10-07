6 people died during recent COVID outbreak at Sask. long-term care home, SHA says

Six people died during a COVID-19 outbreak at Quill Plains Centennial Lodge, a long-term care home in Watson, about 190 km north of Regina. (Travis Kingdon/CBC - image credit)

Six people died during a recent COVID-19 outbreak at Quill Plains Centennial Lodge, a long-term care home in Watson, about 190 km north of Regina.

The first case was identified on Sept. 4 and an outbreak was declared Sept. 7, after an investigation, testing and contact tracing identified other cases, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) told CBC News on Thursday.

A total of 41 residents and staff members tested positive during the outbreak. The SHA said it couldn't give a breakdown of the cases. The facility was placed on "Level 3" restrictions, which only permitted visitors for end-of-life reasons.

Since then, the number of COVID cases have fallen at the facility. As of Tuesday, there was one active case, the SHA said.

Outbreak protocols are still in place, according to the SHA. And since Monday, the facility has implemented "Level 2" restrictions, which allow residents and patients to designate one essential support person who can visit.

Staff and residents are tested for COVID daily, the SHA said, adding it's unable to determine how many staff and residents are fully vaccinated.

"The team at Quill Plains [Centennial] Lodge continues to be committed to mitigating risk and providing a safe living and working environment to all those at the home," the health authority said in an email.