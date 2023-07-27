6 pairs of wildly flattering jeans on sale at Nordstrom that you’ll wear all fall
Shopping for jeans is notoriously the worst. Sizing across brands isn’t consistent; some pairs require quite a bit of effort to put on, and most dressing rooms have overly harsh lighting. But shopping for the best fall denim styles to add to your wardrobe isn’t all bad — because when you find that perfect pair that hugs you in all the right places, it feels like a major win!
7 For All Mankind Dojo Ultrahigh Waist Flare Leg Jeans
AG Farrah Raw Hem High Waist Crop Bootcut Jeans
Joe's The Mia Coated High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution High Waist Itty Bitty Bootcut Jeans
PAIGE Claudine High Waist Ankle Flare Jeans
Joe's Honey Curvy Bootcut Jeans
Luckily, if you’re in the market for some new jeans, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is fully stocked with flattering (and wallet-friendly!) options from fan-favorite brands like PAIGE, Joe’s, AG and more.
Plus, not only can you expect to save some serious cash, but because Nordstrom has an amazing free delivery and return policy, you don’t have to sweat it if your new pieces aren’t quite right.
Keep scrolling to shop six pairs of jeans that look good with everything.
If you're looking for a pair of jeans to elongate your legs, try this high-waisted flare style from 7 For All Mankind.
Perfect for everyday wear, these jeans hit right at the ankle and are the ideal cropped length to show off your favorite shoes.
These stunning coated jeans are a total find. If you're over your leather pants, these are a great alternative.
Perfect for errands, dates and everything in between, these jeans have a classic cut you'll wear for seasons to come.
These flirty high-waist, ankle-flare jeans from PAIGE would be a welcome addition to any closet.
In need of a dark wash pair of denim that can be dressed up enough for date night? This bootcut style from Joe's can do it all.
