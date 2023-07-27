6 pairs of wildly flattering jeans on sale at Nordstrom that you’ll wear all fall

Shopping for jeans is notoriously the worst. Sizing across brands isn’t consistent; some pairs require quite a bit of effort to put on, and most dressing rooms have overly harsh lighting. But shopping for the best fall denim styles to add to your wardrobe isn’t all bad — because when you find that perfect pair that hugs you in all the right places, it feels like a major win!

Luckily, if you’re in the market for some new jeans, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is fully stocked with flattering (and wallet-friendly!) options from fan-favorite brands like PAIGE, Joe’s, AG and more.

Plus, not only can you expect to save some serious cash, but because Nordstrom has an amazing free delivery and return policy, you don’t have to sweat it if your new pieces aren’t quite right.

Keep scrolling to shop six pairs of jeans that look good with everything.

