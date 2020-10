Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 18 (ANI): A 6-year-old child died after a wall collapsed at the Turkapet area under Mangalhat police limits.

G.Ranaveer Reddy, Inspector of Police, Mangalhat Police Station, speaking to ANI over the phone said, "A 6-year-old child died after a wall collapsed due to heavy rains at Turkapet area, A case has been registered."

Several parts of the city have been affected by heavy flooding due to incessant rains over the past few days. (ANI)