6-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing as Her Mother Is Found Dead at Home From Apparent Suicide

Shafiq Najib
·1 min read
Minneapolis Girl Ellie Ragin,6, Missing As Woman Is Found Dead Inside Home. Rice County Sheriff's Office
Minneapolis Girl Ellie Ragin,6, Missing As Woman Is Found Dead Inside Home. Rice County Sheriff's Office

Rice County Sheriff's Office

Police are desperate to find a 6-year-old Minnesota girl who was missing when her mother was found dead at home on Saturday afternoon.

Rice County Sheriff's Office confirmed via a statement on Facebook that Lisa Wade, 39 was "dead from an apparent suicide" after authorities arrived at her residence in the 600 block of Maple Brook Ct in Northfield. However, authorities cannot locate little girl Elle Ragin.

The child's disappearance is believed to be connected to her mother's death. "Police have reason to believe Wade may have been involved in Elle's disappearance before taking her own life," the statement read.

RELATED: 3 Children and a Mother Found Dead After Being Pulled from a Minnesota Lake: 'a Tragic Event'

In a press release sent to PEOPLE on Sunday, police said that authorities are "processing the family home and vehicle for clues of her disappearance and have conducted searches of the area with canine teams, drones, and the State Patrol Helicopter with negative results."

Officials are pleading for the public's help in the search for Ragin, encouraging anyone who has seen Elle or Wade in the past two weeks to call Northfield Police on 507-645-4477 and "share that information."

According to The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is assisting with the investigation, Ragin is approximately 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 45 pounds. She has brown curly hair and brown eyes.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the department wrote that it believes the child is in danger and identified Wade as her mother.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

