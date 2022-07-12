6-Year-Old Ed Sheeran Fan's Dance Moves Go Viral as Singer's Team Jokes He Needs a 'Backup Dancer'

Rachel DeSantis
·2 min read

One of Ed Sheeran's youngest fans has some pretty "Perfect" dance moves!

The "Bad Habits" singer's official Twitter account took note of 6-year-old Joseph's skills after his mom Michelle Nicol shared a pair of videos that showed him cutting a rug at Sheeran's Manchester, England concert on June 11.

"Think it's about time Ed gets a backup dancer," the official Ed Sheeran HQ account tweeted on Monday.

Nicol first shared the videos of Joseph dancing to "Shape of You" and "Bad Habits" in June, and wrote that her son was enjoying himself at his very first concert.

"My son living his best life at @edsheeran concert last night. Memories that will last forever thank you Ed you was amazing," she wrote.

In the clips, Joseph goes all out dancing as a supportive crowd forms around him, cheering him on.

After Ed Sheeran HQ took notice, Nicol shared a sweet video of Joseph's reaction after she told him that the star had seen his video.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Awarded $1.1 Million in Legal Costs After Winning 'Shape of You' Plagiarism Suit

"Yes! So when am I gonna go start working for Ed?" he says with a grin.

Sheeran, 31, is currently in the midst of a lengthy European tour in support of his fifth studio album = (Equals), which came out in October.

He'll play one date in the U.S. in October, at Circuit of the Americans in Austin, Texas, before heading Down Under in February to play in New Zealand and Australia.

Ed Sheeran performs during the Platinum Pageant
Ed Sheeran performs during the Platinum Pageant

Karwai Tang/WireImage Ed Sheeran

The tour comes after the star announced in May that he and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

That same month, he dropped = (Tour Edition), which included nine additional tracks and four unreleased ones. Among those was a song called "Welcome to the World," seemingly inspired by Sheeran's new addition.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Drops Tour Edition of = with Loving Ode to New Baby Daughter: 'Welcome to the World'

While it remains unclear if his newborn daughter is joining him on tour, Sheeran said in January that his older daughter, 23-month-old Lyra, would indeed be along for the ride.

"[The baby] definitely comes with me on tour," he said on the Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist podcast.

