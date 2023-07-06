6-year-old dies after dog attack at Florida home, cops say. ‘Our hearts are broken’

A 6-year-old boy died after a dog attacked him at his Florida home, police said.

The child was walking into a bedroom when he encountered the dog early Tuesday, July 4, WINK reported.

“Next thing you know, people heard screaming and jumped into action,” Josh Taylor, a spokesperson for the North Port Police Department, told the TV station.

The 6-year-old was bitten, leaving him with “extensive” trauma, including serious upper body injuries. He was flown to a Tampa hospital, where he died, police wrote on Twitter.

“Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family,” Police Chief Todd Garrison wrote. “As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine.”

As of July 5, no charges had been filed in the case. Sarasota County Animal Services has been keeping the 3-year-old dog after removing it from the boy’s home, officials said.

Meanwhile, the police department said it wasn’t “aware of any previous incidents involving the animal’s behavior.”

“From every bit of information we have so far is there’s no history of the dog acting out, which would indicate that something could possibly happen,” Taylor told WINK, adding that the pet had been raised in the boy’s home since it was a puppy.

Police said on Twitter they wouldn’t immediately share additional details about the case, citing an ongoing investigation.

“We ask that everyone take a few moments to pay respect and reflect on those you care for in your life,” Garrison wrote. “Our time here is precious.”

North Port is roughly 35 miles southeast of the Gulf Coast destination of Sarasota.

What to know about dog attacks

“Dogs give us comfort, companionship, exercise, entertainment, and unconditional love,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. “But it’s important to remember that any dog can bite, even trusted family pets.”

Dogs bite more than 4.5 million people each year in the U.S., and nearly 800,000 of those people need medical attention, according to the CDC.

Any dog can bite if they feel scared or nervous, or if they want to be alone. You should never approach a dog that seems angry or scared, the CDC said.

If an unfamiliar dog comes up to you, officials say you should:

Stay calm and be still.

Avoid eye contact with the dog.

Don’t panic or make loud noises. Don’t run.

Say “no” or “go home” in a deep voice. Stand with the side of your body toward the dog.

Slowly raise your hands to your neck and back away slowly.

