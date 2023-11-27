6-year-old boy dies in South Carolina hunting accident

Authorities in South Carolina have determined that the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy during a hunting trip Friday was an accident.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has not released the boy’s name or many details because the incident remains under investigation.

However, the agency did state via social media that the boy was struck by what appears to have been a stray shotgun pellet while positioned in an elevated stand.

The shot was fired by a hunter on the ground.

The incident occurred Friday morning in Orangeburg County.

–Generic hunting image courtesy of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Story originally appeared on For The Win