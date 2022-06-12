6 must-see homes in California wine country

Santa Rosa

House

Courtesy image

Commanding 58 private acres of hills, meadows, ponds, forests, and vineyards, this three-bedroom modern farmhouse is also 10 minutes from downtown. The home, built in 2004, has a sunken living room with vaulted ceiling, clerestory windows, walls of glass doors, and a woodstove, stepping up to a chef's kitchen with slate floors and a bi-level stone-topped island with an embedded wine rack.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are a large deck, a lap pool, and views of the wooded hills. $4,500,000. Eric Drew, Healdsburg Sotheby's International Realty, (707) 217-9415.

Calistoga

House

Courtesy image

This three-bedroom home at the edge of the new Four Seasons Napa Valley resort can be used as a family residence or a resort-managed vacation rental. Built in 2021, it features an open gourmet kitchen with marble counters, island, and wine refrigerator; a vaulted dining area and great room with clerestory windows; and a primary bedroom with a glass wall and outdoor access.

House

Courtesy image

The lot includes a lawn with a firepit and a patio with vineyard views. $6,000,000. Joshua Dempsey, Vanguard Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (707) 637-6123.

Kelseyville

House

Courtesy image

Across the road from Clear Lake's Konocti Bay, this four-bedroom house has views of the lake, vineyards, and Mount Konocti. The 2005 Pueblo-Spanish revival, sustainably built of reinforced masonry, has unique copper, wrought-iron, timber, glass, and slate accents and organic-form sculptural detailing.

House

Courtesy image

The 30-acre property includes 5 acres of old-vine zinfandel, a walnut and fig orchard, hiking and horse trails, and outbuildings including a chicken coop, barn with loft and kitchenette, and two cottages. $1,500,000. Mara Eichelmann, Engel & Völkers Healdsburg, (707) 485-2922.

Mendocino

House

Courtesy image

This five-bedroom home is in the northern commercial wine country near Big River Estuary and Mendocino Bay. Built in 1978, the three-story redwood-clad house features cathedral ceilings and Dutch doors; a large chef's kitchen; a vaulted great room with dining area, floor-to-ceiling windows, and fireplace; a finished lower-level den; two wraparound decks; and ocean views.

House

Courtesy image

The 0.6-acre lot is surrounded by state parks and a nature preserve and is walking distance to town and the beach. $2,150,000. Jim Eldridge, Mendo Sotheby's International Realty, (707) 813-8134.

Napa

House

Courtesy image

Set on a hilltop a short drive from downtown, this 2.33-acre wooded property offers mountain and vineyard views. The two-bedroom open-plan main house, built in 1983, has vaulted ceilings with roofline clerestory windows, living room with central fireplace, kitchen with Wolf stove and walk-in pantry, exercise room, office area, and wraparound deck.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are a hot tub, picnic area, gardens, chicken coop, one-car garage, and guesthouse with half-bath and its own garage. $1,780,000. Agi Smith, Engel & Völkers Napa, (707) 363-9896.

Guerneville

House

Courtesy image

This two-bedroom townhouse is in a 1989 condo in Dubrava Village, beside the Russian River and near downtown and Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve. The three-level end-unit includes a main floor with vaulted ceilings, large skylight, dining-living room with wood-pellet stove, kitchen with laundry stack and breakfast area, and wood deck looking out on the trees.

House

Courtesy image

Community amenities include a fitness room, canoe and kayak storage, sauna, clubhouse, and private river access. $489,000. Abby Tanem, Coldwell Banker Realty, (415) 497-9542.

