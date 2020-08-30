6 modern loft homes

View photos

Brooklyn. Renovated by architect Rafi Elbaz, this four-bedroom condominium is in Williamsburg's iconic Esquire Building, once a shoe-polish factory. The unit features 18-foot ceilings and views of the Williamsburg Bridge and Manhattan skyline, and is updated with sustainable materials.

The building has a geothermal climate system, rooftop terrace, and composting center, and is steps from Domino Park, shopping and restaurants, and the ferry. $3,800,000. Iris Dauber-Elbaz, Douglas Elliman, (646) 752-7823.

Portland, Oregon. Architect Jeffrey Lamb's design for this two-bedroom brick townhouse in the Pearl District was inspired by industrial-loft conversions. The home, which was featured on HGTV, has high ceilings, rough-hewn French mahogany floors, track lighting, oversize windows, and an open layout connecting the living room, dining area, and eat-in kitchen.

French doors open to two rooftop patios with city and park views. $1,425,000. Melissa Lee, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (503) 294-1101.

Charleston, South Carolina. This two-bedroom loft occupies the two upper stories of an 1890 retail building in the heart of historic Charleston. The home features vaulted ceilings, a skylight, built-ins, exposed brick, hardwood floors, two gas fireplaces, a library, and a renovated kitchen with designer backsplash.

Outside are a private garden, a guest cottage, and a rooftop terrace with city views; nearby are museums, shops, and award-winning dining. $2,900,000. Laura Wingate Farish, Maison Real Estate, (843) 670-2412.

