A 6-Minute Inner Thigh Workout for the Lazy Girl in All of Us￼

Short on time but hoping to squeeze in a lower body burn? These four simple moves require zero equipment and can be done just about anywhere. With a focus on the inner thighs–also known as the adductors–this workout is the epitome of short and sweet. As you flow through each move, working against gravity and your own body weight, you’ll feel those inner thighs light up almost instantly. Not to be confused with the abductors (the muscles on the outside of your hips), the adductors are one of the largest muscle groups to contribute to hip strength and mobility. Simply put, the adductors help bring your legs in towards your body, meaning in real life, they play a part in walking, running and just about anything that involves lower body stability.

If you’re a beginner, these moves might feel odd at first or even a bit crampy. As you lift and lower, try to think about actively squeezing and releasing your adductor muscles. This type of targeted tension and deliberate contraction will help you stay focused on the task at hand (so you don’t rely on momentum or other muscle groups to get you through).

From her digital fitness platform FORM, Sami Clarke shares a six-minute inner thigh workout that’s a lazy girl’s dream (you can lie down!) with just the right amount of spice.

Meet the Expert

Sami Clarke is the LA-based founder of FORM and a certified health, wellness and fitness trainer.

3 Pilates Moves for New Moms from Celeb Trainer Shannon Nadj

1. Cross-Leg Openers

FORM/Paula Boudes

Step 1: Begin lying on your back and lift both legs straight up into the air so your feet are stacked on top of your hips. Place your arms by your sides and press into the ground.

Step 2: With quick, small movements, cross your left leg over your right and then your right leg over your left. Then open your legs fully to a wide V. Engaging your core throughout the movement, squeeze your inner thighs to return to the starting position and repeat for 60 seconds.

Story continues

2. Toe Glute Bridges

FORM/Paula Boudes

Step 1: Begin lying on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor. Keeping your hands together at your center in a prayer position, rise up onto your toes, lifting your heels a few inches off the ground.

Step 2: Squeezing your inner thighs, glutes and core, press through your toes to lift your hips up off the ground. Keep your tailbone tucked and your ribs hugged in to avoid any unwanted arching throughout the movement. Hold for a beat at the top before returning to the starting position. Repeat for 60 seconds.

3. Clam Kick Right Side

FORM/Paula Boudes

Step 1: Begin lying on your left side with your knees bent and legs stacked on top of each other. Prop your top half up on your left forearm and make sure your shoulders are square and your feet are in line with your hips. Place your free hand on your hip, your core or wherever is most comfortable.

Step 2: Clamshell your right leg, squeezing your glute to lift your top knee up and open while keeping your feet together. Once you’ve reached full extension (this will differ for everyone based on hip mobility), kick your right leg up, straightening your knee as you extend through your toes.

Step 3: Using your inner thigh to maintain control, lower your leg back down to the top of your clamshell, then lower your knee to the starting position and repeat for 60 seconds.

4. Sitting Right Inner Thigh Kick

FORM/Paula Boudes

Step 1: Begin in a seated position with your left leg bent and right leg straight out in front of you, foot flexed. Shifting your weight into your right glute, lean back onto your right arm while lifting your left arm up above your head.

Step 2: Squeezing your inner thigh, lift your right leg up while swinging your left arm down to reach toward your toes. Engage your core to complete a mini crunch (yay, sneaky ab work!).

Step 3: Lower back down to the starting position and repeat for 30 seconds. For the last 30 seconds keep your right leg lifted, inner thigh engaged and pulse up and down.

5. Clam Kick Left Side

FORM/Paula Boudes

Step 1: Begin lying on your right side with your knees bent and legs stacked on top of each other. Prop your top half up on your right forearm and make sure your shoulders are square and your feet are in line with your hips. Place your free hand on your hip, your core or wherever is most comfortable.

Step 2: Clamshell your left leg, squeezing your glute to lift your top knee up and open while keeping your feet together. Once you’ve reached full extension (this will differ for everyone based on hip mobility), kick your left leg up, straightening your knee as you extend through your toes.

Step 3: Using your inner thigh to maintain control, lower your leg back down to the top of your clamshell, then lower your knee to the starting position and repeat for 60 seconds.

6. Sitting Left Inner Thigh Kick

FORM/Paula Boudes

Step 1: Begin in a seated position with your right leg bent and left leg straight out in front of you, foot flexed. Shifting your weight into your left glute, lean back onto your left arm while lifting your right arm up above your head.

Step 2: Squeezing your inner thigh, lift your left leg up while swinging your right arm down to reach toward your toes. Engage your core to complete a mini crunch.

Step 3: Lower back down to the starting position and repeat for 30 seconds. For the last 30 seconds keep your left leg lifted, inner thigh engaged and pulse up and down.

*Psst...like what you see? Sign up for a free trial at FORM now for more workouts, meal plans and breathing exercises.

A 10-Step, No-Equipment Workout for a Full Body Burn