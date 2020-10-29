6 Minimalist Jewelry Pieces Under $100 That You Can Wear With Anything

Credit: Ayman-Alakhras Creative #: 1172051039

When it comes to everyday accessories, you really can’t go wrong with dainty, barely-there jewelry. From pretty pendants to cute studs, these wearable trinkets have a way of dressing up an outfit without being too in-your-face. If you're looking for the perfect gift for a loved one (or yourself), we cherry-picked an affordable selection of beautiful quality pieces that won't fall apart upon first use. Wear them alone for a subtle addition or layer them with your other favorites for a multidimensional look.

Aurate Infinity Heart Ring

My hands never feel complete without a sleek ring, but the key to daily wear is finding one that you won't notice you have on. This comfortable ring (also great for stacking) manages to find the perfect balance between dainty and eye-catching, and doesn’t have any annoying nooks that catch on clothing.

$80, aurate.com

Catbird 18th Century Bow Studs

For an art-deco take on the classic stud, these tied bows are inspired by the painting 'Madame Grand' by Elisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun, which was painted in 1783 and housed in the archives of the Met. Styling tip: Pair them with other studs (if you have multiple piercings) to create a pretty constellation on your ear.

$78, catbirdnyc.com

Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace

This covetable pendant necklace has made waves in the jewelry world, and it’s not hard to see why—the multitude of stones and colors has a collectible element to it that makes you want to have them all. From popular stones like amethyst and rose quartz to more obscure ones like amazonite and howlite, you’re sure to find your perfect pairing (or five).

$88, kendrascott.com

Gorjana Lock and Key Necklace

Love to layer? Gorjana's simple designs are made to be worn together and won't put a big dent in your budget. Pair this Gorjana padlock pendant with the matching key ($55; bloomingdales.com) or give one to a special someone as a meaningful gift.

