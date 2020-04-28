6 Million U.S. Households Add New Streaming Services in Q1

The widespread stay-at-home orders have accelerated the adoption of streaming, with about 6 million Americans adding a new streaming service during the first quarter, according to new research shared by Parks Associates on Tuesday. More Americans are also gravitating towards live TV streaming services while stuck at home, too; adoption of services like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV increased 12% during Q1, according to survey results. With more viewers gravitating towards streaming, Parks Associate Research Director Steve Nason expects more Americans will look to advertising video on demand (AVOD) services to offset their spending on subscriptions. Also Read: Scopely Acquires 'Scrabble Go' Mobile Gaming Developer PierPlay “We are closely tracking shifts in technology use at home, as shelter-in-place orders have continued as a result of COVID-19,” Nason said. “Consumers are experimenting with watching video on different services and different devices. We anticipate a number of changes to occur, including higher consumption combined with reduced spending per month on services, which could boost ad-based services, as well as shifts in what content consumers are watching.” That’s good news for companies like Tubi, Viacom’s Pluto TV and Xumo, which was recently acquired by Comcast. The research firm found that, after...

