6 Major Ways High Interest Rates Hurt Your Bottom Dollar

Lee Huffman
·5 min read
what happens when interest rates rise
what happens when interest rates rise

As the Federal Reserve increases interest rates to combat inflation and prevent an overheated economy, the effects are felt throughout the economy and household finances. Many things that happen as a result can have a negative impact on your finances if you don’t either properly prepare in advance or react quickly to eliminate any potential impact. Working with a financial advisor can help you prepare with a proper financial plan and course of action.

What Happens When Interest Rates Rise

Rising interest rates impact your finances in many ways. Some are positive, while others are negative. Knowing what is likely to happen will give you a leg up in preparing your finances to deal with the potential increase in rates. Here are the six things that typically happen whenever interest rates rise:

1. The Cost of Borrowing Money Increases

As interest rates increase, it becomes more expensive to borrow money. Interest rates are one of the three major factors that determine your monthly payment. The others are the amount borrowed and the time to repay the debt.

Borrowers with variable interest rate debt are affected immediately as rates increase. Existing fixed-rate loans are not affected, but payments for new debt can go up considerably.

For example, if you want to borrow $300,000 for 30 years, the payment can increase significantly with rising interest rates. At 2% interest, your monthly payment is $1,108.86. However, when rates increase to 4%, the payment increases to $1,432.25 per month, which is almost 30% higher.

2. Consumer Demand Decreases

When it costs more to borrow, consumers tend to reduce how much they spend. Unless their income increases too, the rising interest rates shrink their disposable income. Because they are paying more for their purchases, they have less money available to buy other items. This “cooling” of consumer spending is the goal of the Federal Reserve when it increases rates.

3. Savers Earn More Interest

People who have money in savings accounts, money market accounts and CDs benefit from rising interest rates. Banks increase the rates they pay to attract new customers and retain deposits from existing customers.

Savings accounts and money market accounts typically increase within a month of the Federal Reserve increasing rates. However, your CD’s rates are fixed until it matures. New CD rates vary based on market rates, the CD term and the bank’s funding needs.

4. Stocks Become Less Attractive

what happens when interest rates rise
what happens when interest rates rise

When investors can earn higher interest on bank deposits and bonds, stocks become less attractive. In essence, investors don’t have to accept as much risk to generate the same returns on their money. Because of this, some investors sell off some positions and reallocate that money into CDs, bonds and money market accounts.

5. Bond Values Drop

Higher interest rates lead to the reduced value of existing bonds. When an investor can receive a higher return on a newly issued bond, there is less demand for existing bonds with lower rates.

On the plus side, although the current price is lower, if you hold onto your bond until maturity, you’ll receive the full face value. That is not the case with bond mutual funds and ETFs. They reprice daily based on the value of the bonds within the portfolio and rarely hold bonds until maturity.

6. Buying a Home Is More Expensive

Household budgets and underwriting limits place a cap on how much homeowners can pay each month for their mortgages. Prospective homebuyers have a harder time qualifying to buy a home as rates increase. The higher rates increase the monthly payment needed to buy their home.

Until sellers are willing to accept a lower offer, many homeowners are priced out of the market. With a limited budget, they have to buy a smaller home, search in a different area or compromise on other factors. In some cases, they delay their purchase until they can find a better deal.

How to Benefit From Rising Interest Rates

While rising interest rates can negatively affect many portions of your portfolio, there are ways to benefit from higher rates. Here are a few things you can do to benefit from interest rates going up:

  • Lock in debt at fixed rates: Whenever possible, convert variable debt into fixed rates to avoid higher payments.

  • Increase retirement plan contributions: Stock prices can be more volatile during periods of rising interest rates. Increasing your retirement plan contributions allows you to buy more shares at lower prices.

  • Look for deals: As interest rates increase, some people cannot afford their rising payments. They may be willing to sell assets at a discount to pay off their debt.

  • Don’t panic: With a comprehensive financial plan, short-term fluctuations in values shouldn’t alter your strategy. Follow the plan and discuss any potential changes with your advisor.

The Bottom Line

what happens when interest rates rise
what happens when interest rates rise

If you’re wondering what happens when interest rates rise, the answer depends on the portion of your finances. Rising interest rates typically make all debt more expensive, while also creating higher income for savers. Stocks, bonds and real estate may also decrease in value with higher rates. You can take defensive action to help prepare for bad economical times while growing your overall finances.

Tips for Dealing With Inflation

  • A strong financial plan can help you prepare for inflation or an economic drop. Having a financial advisor in your corner can help you ensure you’re prepared for all situations. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • Inflation is a silent killer for retirement portfolios. If your retirement income doesn’t keep up with rising costs, your purchasing power will decrease over time. Our inflation calculator forecasts the rising cost of items over time due to inflation.

©iStock.com/SDI Productions, ©iStock.com/Panuwat Dangsungnoen, ©iStock.com/Chainarong Prasertthai

The post 6 Things That Happen When Interest Rates Rise appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Sharks hire Mike Grier as NHL's first Black GM

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks' three-month search for a general manager ended with a barrier-breaking hire as the team made longtime NHL forward Mike Grier the first Black GM in league history. “It means a lot to me,” Grier said at his introductory news conference Tuesday. “It’s not something I take lightly. I realize there's a responsibility that comes with the territory. But I’m up for it. How I carry myself and how this organization carries himself, I think we’ll do well and hop

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Kings hire Manon Rheaume as hockey ops and prospect adviser

    MONTREAL (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity. The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson. “Manon is an excellent communicat

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Triple threat: Bombers' Liegghio producing at all aspects of kicking game

    WINNIPEG — Kicker Marc Liegghio is glad he hasn’t been the Achilles heel for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this season. The team has rolled out a 4-0 record to start the CFL season, and Liegghio has made all 10 of his field-goal attempts. He’s also pulling triple duty and has been solid in punting and kickoffs. That’s good news for the Bombers, who entered the season with a question mark in the field-goal department after using four kickers last year. Final finisher Sergio Castillo ended on a high n

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play