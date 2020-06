6 long-lasting foundations a makeup artist swears by

Photo credit: Instagram/CherWebbMakeup

As lockdown gradually eases and we return to work, our makeup bags are in need of a new normal.



Most of us have spent the last few months completely barefaced, but as face masks and coverings becoming mandatory on public transport from 15th June, it might be time to invest in a long lasting foundation.

Not only do these formulas last all day (no top-ups required) but more importantly they are also transfer proof.

We've all had that awkward moment of hugging a colleague and stepping back only to see you've left half your cheek on their shoulder...

While there's going to be no hugging in the workplace for some time, we don't want the same thing to happen with our face masks, which is where a long-wear foundation comes in.

However, there's nothing we hate more than wasting our money on a formula that doesn't work. Thankfully makeup artist, Cher Webb, has got our backs and shared her 6 favourite long lasting foundations on her Instagram.

"Some of my most frequently asked questions are... Which foundations have the maximum long-wear and what foundation is best for a medium to full coverage," she wrote. "If you are looking to boss that base with the longest of staying power... I love these beauty hero’s right here"

We know Cher for her signature fresh, dewy skin, which just goes to show that a long lasting foundation doesn't have to be drying.

Her favourites include Shiseido's Syncho Skin (available in 30 shades), Lancôme's Teint Idole Ultra Wear (available in 40 shades), Estée Lauder's Double Wear (available in 61 shades), NARS Natural Radiant Longwear (available in 33 shades), Urban Decay's Stay Naked (available in 50 shades) and Bobbi Brown's Skin Long-Wear (available in 43 shades).

We'll be adding one of these to our baskets as soon as we have to go out in public again.

