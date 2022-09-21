6 London Fashion Week Footwear Moments Living In Our Heads Rent Free

London Fashion Week brought a slew of exciting footwear trends. The assortment included everything from sandals to slides in detailed prints and patterns.

At JW Anderson, boots and ballet flats donned beachy artwork channeling kitschy tropical tourist merch, bringing contrast to the collection's elevated cargos and tees.

Ballet flats were a huge trend, appearing in a western motif at Molly Goddard and reimagined with a jelly platform at Simone Rocha. As for boots, Chopova Lowena covered its in rave-worthy pom-poms while David Koma leaned into an architectural inspiration.

Keep scrolling for a selection of our favorite footwear moments during LFW.

Chopova Lowena Rave Boots and Pumps

London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2023 Simone Rocha Vivienne Westwood David Koma Molly Goddard JW Anderson Chopova Lowena

JW Anderson Tropical Booties and Flats

London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2023 Simone Rocha Vivienne Westwood David Koma Molly Goddard JW Anderson Chopova Lowena

Molly Goddard Western Kicks

London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2023 Simone Rocha Vivienne Westwood David Koma Molly Goddard JW Anderson Chopova Lowena

Vivienne Westwood Platform Sandals

London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2023 Simone Rocha Vivienne Westwood David Koma Molly Goddard JW Anderson Chopova Lowena

David Koma Architectural Boots

London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2023 Simone Rocha Vivienne Westwood David Koma Molly Goddard JW Anderson Chopova Lowena

Simone Rocha Formal Jellies