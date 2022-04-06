The 6 lives lost in the Sacramento mass shooting

  • Penelope Scott holds a collection of family photos including one of her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Penelope Scott holds a collection of family photos including one of her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • Penelope Scott talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Penelope Scott talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • Penelope Scott holds her head in her hands as pauses for a moment as she talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Penelope Scott holds her head in her hands as pauses for a moment as she talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • Penelope Scott pauses for a moment and bows her head as she talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Penelope Scott pauses for a moment and bows her head as she talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • Penelope Scott holds a collection of family photos including one of her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Penelope Scott holds a collection of family photos including one of her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • Leticia Harris, left, the wife of mass shooting victim Sergio Harris, consoles his mother, Pamela Harris after receiving the news of his death In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. Authorities are searching for at least one suspect in connection to the fatal shooting early Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Leticia Harris, left, the wife of mass shooting victim Sergio Harris, consoles his mother, Pamela Harris after receiving the news of his death In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. Authorities are searching for at least one suspect in connection to the fatal shooting early Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • Frank Turner, left, is consoled after Sacramento Police Officers do not allow him to look for his son, who he believes might be one of the six people killed in a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Frank Turner, left, is consoled after Sacramento Police Officers do not allow him to look for his son, who he believes might be one of the six people killed in a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • In this undated photo provided by the Sacramento Loaves & Fishes is Melinda Davis, 57, one of the people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California's capital. (Sacramento Loaves & Fishes via AP)
    In this undated photo provided by the Sacramento Loaves & Fishes is Melinda Davis, 57, one of the people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California's capital. (Sacramento Loaves & Fishes via AP)
  • In this undated photo provided by the Sacramento Loaves & Fishes is Melinda Davis, 57, one of the people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California's capital. (Sacramento Loaves & Fishes via AP)
    In this undated photo provided by the Sacramento Loaves & Fishes is Melinda Davis, 57, one of the people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California's capital. (Sacramento Loaves & Fishes via AP)
ADAM BEAM and STEFANIE DAZIO
·7 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A father of four. A best friend with a positive personality. A vivacious partygoer. The six people who were killed during a mass shooting in California’s capital city were remembered by their friends and family as police worked to piece together what happened.

Dozens of rapid-fire gunshots rang out early Sunday in the crowded streets of Sacramento, leaving three women and three men dead and another 12 people wounded. One of the dozen wounded is a suspect in the bloodshed.

Police have arrested two brothers in connection with the violence but authorities have not said what their alleged roles were in the shooting. Police previously said they were looking for at least two shooters but have not made clear if any suspects remained at large Tuesday.

Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested while hospitalized with serious injuries from the gunfire, Sacramento police said Tuesday morning. When his condition improves enough for him to be jailed, he will be booked for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

On Monday, authorities booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. Jail records said he was held without bail and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether the Martins have attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Few details have been made public as investigators comb through evidence gathered from what Police Chief Kathy Lester called a complex crime scene. Witnesses have submitted more than 170 videos and photos taken during and shortly after the shooting.

On Tuesday, small memorials with candles, balloons and flowers remained near the crime scene on the outskirts of the city’s main entertainment district that occurred as bars and nightclubs were closing.

The Sacramento County coroner released the identities of the six people killed. They were Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De'vazia Turner, 29.

DE’VAZIA TURNER

Turner had four young children, including a 3-year-old daughter named Penelope with sticky fingers. But his bright yellow Mercedes CLS was always clean.

Born and raised in Sacramento, Turner played football from a young age until a knee injury slowed him down. He worked as a manager for an inventory company, keeping a close eye on things his mother might like and letting her know when they would go on sale.

“He was a protector,” his mother, Penelope Scott, said. “Raising him as a single mom, you know, he took the role of being the man of the house. He took care of everything.”

He worked out with his dad, Frank Turner, five days a week. When they weren’t pumping iron, they were probably talking about cars. They both had old Buicks — Turner’s was a 1973 while his dad’s was a 1970 — and Turner had big plans for his. He had just ordered a new stereo and a steering wheel with a cherry wood finish.

Frank Turner said he plans to finish his son’s car, including painting it to include images of De’vazia’s face for his kids to see.

“I want them to see their daddy when they see that car,” Frank Turner said.

De’vazia Turner had visited his mother on Saturday, eating leftover pork chops and taking a shower before briefly falling asleep on her couch. When he woke up, he said he was going out — a rarity for him, because he works so much, Scott said.

Scott woke up at around 1 a.m. and couldn’t get back to sleep. She was looking at her phone when she got a call that her son had been killed.

“Your kids are supposed to bury you. You’re not supposed to do that,” she said. “I’m grateful that he has a legacy with his children. However, you know, he’s 29. He didn’t make it to 30.”

The last time Frank Turner saw his son was at the auto shop where they were working on their cars. After his son’s death, a friend called Frank Turner and told him the shop’s security cameras had picked up their conversation.

He watched the video — a father and son spending time together on something they loved — and he cried.

JOHNTAYA ALEXANDER

Alexander was just shy of turning 22 when she was killed, her father told the Los Angeles Times. Her birthday was at the end of the month.

She hoped to become a social worker who worked with children and was a doting aunt to her nieces and nephews, John Alexander told the newspaper.

His daughter’s name was a combination of his own and his older sister’s, he told the Times.

“She was just beginning her life,” he told the newspaper, sobbing. “Stop all this senseless shooting.”

MELINDA DAVIS

Davis was a “very sassy lady” who lived on the streets of Sacramento near the shooting site, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Shawn Peter, a guide with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership who had known Davis for 15 years, told the newspaper that she had been homeless and lived in the area on and off for a decade.

Officials had helped her find housing before the pandemic began but she had returned to the downtown business district in recent months, Peter said. A small bouquet of purple roses with a note saying “Melinda Rest In Peace” was left on the street in her memory.

“Melinda was a very eccentric individual, a very sassy lady,” he told the newspaper. “This was her world, 24/7.”

Davis was a periodic guest at Maryhouse, a daytime center for women and children experiencing homelessness, from 2016 to 2018, director Shannon Stevens said in an email to The Associated Press. Stevens recalled her as kind but someone who did not do well in crowds. She was seeking housing services at the time.

“This was a space she came to find respite from the trauma of living on the streets of our city,” Sacramento Loaves & Fishes, which runs the Maryhouse program, said in a statement.

A memorial for Davis near the shooting site featured a card with messages, including one that said, “Melinda, we're sorry Sacramento failed you. You deserved better.”

SERGIO HARRIS

Described by family members as the life of the party, Harris was a frequent presence at the London nightclub, which is near the shooting scene.

“My son was a very vivacious young man,” his mother, Pamela Harris, told KCRA-TV. “Fun to be around, liked to party, smiling all the time. Don’t bother people. For this to happen is crazy. I’m just to the point right now, I don’t know what to do. I don’t even feel like this is real. I feel like this is a dream.”

His family members congregated at the crime scene Sunday after they hadn't heard from him for hours. Later that day, Harris was the first victim publicly identified by the coroner.

“This is a sad and terrible act of violence that took the lives of many,” his wife, Leticia Harris, told KCRA-TV. “I want answers so I can have closure for my children.”

YAMILE MARTINEZ-ANDRADE

Martinez-Andrade was killed in front of her best friend, according to KXTV-TV.

She was described as someone who “brought light to the room,” the station reported, and had a positive outlook.

“There was never a dull moment with her. She has a beautiful heart and a beautiful mind. Everyone misses her so much," her best friend, who was not named, told KXTV-TV.

JOSHUA HOYE-LUCCHESI

Hoye-Lucchesi was born and raised in Sacramento and his survivors include his mother, his girlfriend and six young children, KCRA 3 reported.

“I never wanted kids, and if I said if I was to have a kid, I just wanted a boy. And I was blessed with a boy,” Sherilyn Hoye told the TV station.

Hoye-Lucchesi's girlfriend called Hoye at 2:45 a.m. to tell her the tragic news. She later saw painful images on social media.

“It was a post of my son on the ground dead. It was sent to me through Instagram. My son was lying on the ground dead,” Hoye told KCRA.

A memorial with white and blue balloons, candles and two empty bottles of Hennessy was left a block from the shooting in honor of Hoye-Lucchesi. On the ground, someone wrote “Josh" in what appeared to be blue paint.

“I love and miss you. Foreva n my heart!" someone wrote in black marker on a white balloon shaped like a star. “Things will never be the same," read another balloon.

___

Dazio reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press Writer Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento contributed to this report.

