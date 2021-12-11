These are the 6 deals you don't want to miss on Amazon this weekend — save big on a robot vacuum, an air fryer and Blink cameras

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Just because Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed doesn't mean the deals are coming to an end. Retailers recognize that many folks still have plenty of shopping to do and are slashing prices to help you check people off your gift list.

This weekend, you'll definitely want to head over to Amazon, where there are tons of "limited-time deals" up for grabs. And no, the discounts aren't on random items no one wants. Instead, you'll find a robot vacuum on sale for nearly $100 off, an XL Smart Convection Air Fryer Oven that's more than 25% off and an all-new Echo Dot for more than $20 off.

As the name suggests, these deals won't last long, so you need to head over to Amazon to take advantage while you can. Check out six of the best deals that are live right now below:

1. iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, $179 (Orig. $274)

A top-rated robot vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity for less than $200? This deal is pretty unreal, so add it to your cart before it's gone.

2. NuWave Bravo XL Smart Convection Air Fryer Oven Grill/Griddle, $160.56 (Orig. $219.99)

Know someone who needs a versatile kitchen gadget that can do it all? This NuWave Bravo XL Smart Convection Air Fryer Oven Grill/Griddle can air fry, bake, toast, grill and more.

3. All-new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) - Charcoal bundle with Blink Mini, $49.99 (Orig. $119.99)

Two best-selling Amazon devices for less than $50? No, that's not a typo. This epic bundle includes the Echo Show and a Blink Mini camera.

4. Blink Indoor – wireless, HD security camera with two-year battery life, motion detection and two-way audio – 1 camera kit, $49.99 (Orig. $80)

Just looking for a good-quality indoor camera? The Blink Indoor wireless HD security camera is currently more than $30 off.

5. COSORI Smart Air Fryer, 14-in-1 Large Air Fryer Oven XL, $124.49 (Orig. $149.99)

Amazon shoppers love this air fryer because it's super spacious, can be controlled from your smartphone and has a bunch of helpful presets.

6. All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) - Twilight Blue with All New, Made for Amazon, featuring The Mandalorian Baby Grogu-inspired Stand for Amazon Echo Dot, $51.94 (Orig. $74.94)

If you need a no-fail gift for a fan of The Mandalorian, buy this Echo Dot that comes with an adorable Baby Grogu-inspired stand.

