6 lawmakers in 5 days: New COVID-19 infections put spotlight on Congress’ loose guidelines

Christal Hayes, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Corrections and clarifications: An earlier version of this story incorrectly described Sen. Chuck Grassley as the oldest member of the Senate. The article has been updated.

WASHINGTON – As rampant nationwide coronavirus spikes force states to reexamine reopening efforts, Congress is still struggling to maneuver around the pandemic as it encroaches on legislative business and endangers its members.

COVID-19 has loomed over Congress for much of the year yet lawmakers are still bickering over wearing face masks and not social distancing. And Congressional leaders have refused to make coronavirus testing mandatory for lawmakers traveling back and forth to their home states.

A rash of recent cases has infected a handful of lawmakers and sent several others into quarantine all while the U.S. Capitol welcomed back more than 500 legislators in the House and Senate this week. Sen. Chuck Grassley, one of the oldest members of the Senate, became the latest senator to announce a positive test Tuesday night.

The batch of new infections on Capitol Hill and continued resistance to everyday changes to acknowledge the virus' deadly impacts have thrust the spotlight on Congress' efforts to curtail the pandemic both across the nation and inside its own walls .

New cases, same behavior

In less than a week, six lawmakers announced they had tested positive for COVID-19. Grassley, the 87-year-old Iowa Republican who is third in line to the presidency as president pro tempore of the Senate, spent much of Monday on Capitol Hill. He cast votes, spoke on the Senate floor, and attended a meeting with Senate Republican leadership, which includes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Grassley announced his diagnosis the following day.

Several other lawmakers announced they were quarantining after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive. It's unclear whether any senators would quarantine after Grassley's diagnosis.

Along with Grassley, lawmakers who have announced they tested positive over the last six days include: Reps. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo.; Don Young, R-Alaska; Cherri Bustos, D-Ill.; Tim Walberg, R-Mich.; and incoming Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa.

The running list: Which members of Congress have tested positive for COVID-19?

'I don't need your instruction': Sens. Sherrod Brown and Dan Sullivan argue over wearing masks

More: House Democrat's change new-member dinner to grab-and-go after facing criticism

Young, at 87 years old, is the oldest member of Congress and is frequently seen without a mask. He was particularly hard hit by the virus and was hospitalized for three days.

“I’ve been shot, I’ve been rolled over, I’ve been hit in the head a hundred times, but I’ve never felt as bad as I did” with the virus, Young told The Washington Post. “This is not good."

Republican senator Rick Scott of Florida and Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., were forced to quarantine after possible exposure to the virus.

The absence of Grassley and Scott in the Senate did not go unnoticed Tuesday, as Republicans did not have the votes necessary to move forward a controversial nominee to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Despite the infections and exposures, lawmakers have struggled to make changes inside the Capitol.

Democratic and Republican leadership in the House were broadly excoriated on social media this weekend for planning indoor dinners for newly elected members of Congress, with many noting the dinners set a poor example for the rest of the country.

Both dinners, one Friday for Democrats and the other Sunday for Republicans, were changed to carry-out in response.

Lawmakers have also continued to snipe over mask usage and are routinely seen ignoring social distancing guidelines.

Senators have been seen regularly on the chamber floor exchanging words in close contact. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., was seen on Capitol Hill Tuesday without a mask, talking with staff in a hallway for several minutes.

Masks have become a divisive object on Capitol Hill, like many places in the country, with some Republicans questioning their efficiency and railing against mandates while Democrats stress on the need for Americans across the country to wear them.

While most lawmakers wear masks regularly, tensions boiled over on the Senate floor on Monday after Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, asked fellow Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, who was presiding over the Senate at the time, if he would wear a mask.

“I’d start by asking the presiding officer to please wear a mask as he speaks,” Brown said, donning his own mask as he made the request.

As Brown began explaining that he knows he can’t tell Sullivan what to do, the Republican cut him off, telling him that “I don’t wear a mask when I’m speaking like most senators … I don’t need your instruction.”

New testing on Capitol Hill

Congress overall does not have any blanket rules for masks or its operations during COVID-19 as each chamber largely manages itself.

The House has mandated masks be worn on the floor and in committee hearings, even threatening that members might not be recognized to speak if they are not wearing a face covering. The chamber, which boasts more than 400 members, passed unprecedented rule changes earlier this year that allowed for members to vote through proxy while lengthening voting periods on the House floor to ensure lawmakers can socially distance.

The Senate has not enacted similar policies. McConnell, R-Ky., has argued members of the chamber have followed public health guidelines and mandates were not needed.

Leaders in both chambers did agree on one thing: widespread testing on Capitol Hill wasn't feasible.

McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected an offer from the administration in May for rapid tests. They cited concerns about the logistics of testing the thousands of people who work at the Capitol daily and concerns that lawmakers would be given preferential treatment at a moment when many Americans could not get testing.

More: Reports: Capitol physician says he lacks enough tests for all returning senators

More: Speaker Pelosi mandates wearing masks on House floor after Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19

Congressional efforts to curtail COVID nationally: Coronavirus stimulus negotiations in a 'lame duck' session likely to face more deadlock

Their resistance to widespread testing, which is mandated at the White House for all staff and visitors, has continued over months with leaders explaining they were following the guidance of the Capitol’s attending physician, Dr. Brian Monahan

This week there was a shift.

Monahan’s office sent a notice to all staff and members of Congress offering widespread testing as Congress came back into town.

The testing isn't mandatory, even for members and staff who travel from areas seeing spikes in infections, and came as a result of an order from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Bowser's order requires those traveling from nearly every state to be tested before coming to Washington and again be tested several days after arriving.

Lawmakers and staff traveling to Washington are considered essential workers not mandated to follow the order, but the availability of testing on Capitol Hill encourages adherence.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lawmakers COVID-19 infections put Congress' lax guidelines in spotlight

Latest Stories

  • Report: NHL could ask players to defer more salary in 2020-21

    The players' share is shrinking, but deferring more payments might be the only way to get NHL back on the ice.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Knicks move up in draft, acquire No. 23 pick from Jazz

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • NBA mock draft 7.0: Anthony Edwards at No. 1, trade options for lottery teams

    Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best pick if a team decides to keep it and trade options for all 14 teams in the lottery. 

  • Raptors GM Bobby Webster 'fully expects' Fred VanVleet to re-sign

    Raptors GM says Fred VanVleet is Toronto's biggest priority in free agency

  • Raptors running out of time to find home for 2020-21 season amid COVID-19 pandemic

    "We want to stay in Toronto. But as we all know, time is of the essence."

  • NBA announces key dates for 2020-21 season, play-in tournament for final playoff seeds

    The NBA confirmed it will hold a play-in tournament for the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference this season.

  • Jamal Adams battled depression while playing with Jets: ‘It took a toll on my life’

    "I came home after a tough loss and just sat in my room in the dark — no phone, no TV."

  • What Masai Ujiri's history tells us about the Raptors' 2020 NBA draft strategy

    Masai Ujiri is famously hard to predict at the NBA draft, but there are some similarities in his selections.

  • Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M among 10 Week 12 games postponed due to COVID-19

    Four Week 12 college football games have already been canceled or postponed. Four SEC games were postponed last week.

  • Mavs' Porzingis to miss start of season after knee surgery

    DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis will miss the start of the season as the Dallas Mavericks star continues recovery from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.President of basketball operations Donnie Nelson told Dallas radion station 105.3 The Fan on Monday the club was being cautious with Luka Doncic's European sidekick, who missed more than a season because of another knee injury earlier in his career.The NBA is in the midst of a short off-season after the pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season ended on the final day of September in the playoff bubble in Florida. Training camps are set to open Dec. 1, with the 72-game season scheduled to start Dec. 22.Porzingis injured his right knee in the opener of a first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers in the bubble in August. The 7-foot-3 Latvian had surgery in early October.Dallas ended a three-year run of missing the playoffs behind the 21-year-old sensation Doncic and Porzingis, who played the next two games after the injury before missing the rest of a series won by the Clippers in six games.Porzingis averaged 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds in his first season with Dallas. He missed all of 2018-19 after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during what ended up being his final game with the New York Knicks in February 2018.The Mavericks acquired Porzingis in a seven-player deal before the trading deadline in 2019 and immediately said he wouldn’t play the rest of that season. He signed a $158 million, five-year max contract with Dallas in July 2019.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Francisco Lindor should pull a James Harden — and demand a trade to the Yankees

    As NBA stars seize power over their futures, MLB's players are tossed about on the whims of increasingly callous, budget-conscious teams. Can Francisco Lindor begin to change that?

  • Sexual harassment uncovered at Dan Snyder's Native American foundation

    An executive at another of Dan Snyder's business entities has been accused of sexual harassment.

  • Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman named MLS Defender of the Year

    NEW YORK — Nashville SC centre back Walker Zimmerman has been named the 2020 MLS Defender of the Year.Zimmerman was runner-up to Minnesota's Ike Opara last year.The 27-year-old U.S. international received 28.37 per cent of votes from MLS clubs' technical staff, players and the media. Philadelphia's Mark McKenzie was second at 23.04 per cent and Columbus' Jonathan Mensah third at 16.07.Toronto FC's Chris Mavinga was fifth at 3.99 with teammate Richie Laryea sixth at 3.03.Zimmerman anchored a stingy defence that helped Nashville become just the sixth expansion club in MLS history to clinch a playoff spot in its inaugural season. Nashville posted a goals-against average of 0.96 goals per game, the best ever by an expansion club, and tied for the league lead with nine clean sheets this season.The club allowed 22 goals in 23 games this season, third-fewest in the league, and only two goals more than league-leading Philadelphia.Zimmerman scored three goals, including the franchise's first goal in its inaugural match Feb. 21, and added one assist in 22 starts this season. He led the league with 69 headed clearances, while his 64 aerials won were tied for sixth-most. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2020The Canadian Press

  • 2020 NBA draft: Marquette’s Markus Howard ready to prove he belongs in the league

    Markus Howard can shoot and score, but there is one issue that scouts still can’t get over: He’s 5-foot-11.

  • A Cubs fan in need of a kidney found help from an unlikely source ... a White Sox fan

    Cubs and White Sox fans can find common ground when something important is on the line.

  • Barcelona's Busquets to miss match against Atlético Madrid

    BARCELONA, Spain — Sergio Busquets will miss Barcelona's match against Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league because of a knee injury.Barcelona said Wednesday that Busquets has a sprained ligament in his left knee, an injury he sustained last weekend playing for Spain in the Nations League.The Catalan club said the midfielder will not play in this Saturday's match in Madrid and the “evolution of the injury will condition his availability” for future games.Busquets has started eight times for Barcelona this season.Atlético will be without former Barcelona striker Luis Suárez because of a positive coronavirus test while he was with Uruguay's national team.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • ASICS' hydration-friendly Runners Face Cover is back in stock--get yours before they sell out again

    One satisfied customer called it "the best face cover for running performance."

  • How many games could an NFC East all-star team win? Would it win the NFC?

    Maybe putting together an NFC East all-star team could give that division one good team.

  • NASCAR: Matt Kenseth says he's done racing full-time

    Kenseth, 48, was tabbed as Kyle Larson's replacement after Larson was fired in April.

  • Shop official hats ahead of the 2020 NBA draft

    You can choose between a snapback, adjustable or cuffed knit hat.