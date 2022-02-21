6 injured after transport truck jackknifes off Nova Scotia highway

Antigonish RCMP say there were whiteout conditions at the time of the crash. (CBC - image credit)

Six people were injured after a transport truck jackknifed on Highway 104 in Monastery, N.S., causing an eight-vehicle pileup.

Antigonish RCMP say the truck was travelling east on the highway around 11:30 a.m. AT Sunday when it lost control in whiteout conditions, struck a guard rail and jackknifed in the road.

It was then struck by another transport truck and six passenger vehicles, causing varying degrees of damage to all vehicles.

Police say six people from the six passenger vehicles were injured in the collision. Three were taken to a local hospital and three were treated at the scene by paramedics. The drivers of the transport trucks were not injured.

Highway 104 was closed for approximately four hours while the vehicles were towed and debris was cleared.

