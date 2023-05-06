6 injured at Colorado resort after HVAC system collapses in pool area

Six people were injured, including two in life-threatening condition, after an HVAC system collapsed in an indoor pool area at a Colorado resort, authorities said.

The Aurora Fire Rescue said its rescue team responded Saturday morning to the Gaylord Rockies Resort in suburban Denver "where there is a reported collapse of mechanical equipment in the aquatics area."

PHOTO: Aurora Fire Rescue responds to Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colorado, May 6, 2023. (Aurora Fire Rescue)

Multiple 911 callers reported that the HVAC system collapsed inside the pool area at the resort, the department said. About 50 to 100 people were in the area at the time, it said.

First responders treated six patients, including two with life-threatening injuries, who were all transported to local hospitals, the fire department said.

PHOTO: Aurora Fire Rescue responds to Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colorado, May 6, 2023. (Aurora Fire Rescue)

While on the scene, the Aurora Fire Rescue's Technical Rescue Team "ensured that their fellow firefighters had a safe environment in which to care for patients," the department said in a statement. "There were still hazards present with the threat of ongoing falling debris and mechanical systems."

A Gaylord Rockies Resort spokesperson referred any questions to the Aurora fire department amid the investigation.

Gaylord Hotels is a Marriott International brand.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

