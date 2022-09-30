6 inches of rain, 60 mph wind expected in parts of the Midlands on Friday

Parts of the Midlands should prepare for wind speeds up to 60 miles per hour and up to 6 inches of rain as Hurricane Ian approaches South Carolina on Friday.

The National Weather Service’s Friday morning briefing for the S.C. Midlands keeps the Columbia area under a tropical storm warning, with Ian forecast to move over the eastern part of the state later in the day.

The hurricane, which caused storm damage and flooding in much of central Florida when it passed over on Wednesday. Ian, which had weakened to a tropical storm, restrengthened into a Category 1 hurricane when it re-entered the Atlantic and is now projected to hit the South Carolina coast near Georgetown sometime around 2 p.m. Friday.

A tropical storm warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected in the area throughout the day Friday, as opposed to a watch, which indicates severe weather is a possibility, but not currently happening.

A flood watch is also in effect for the central and eastern Midlands, including Lexington and Richland counties, Columbia’s National Weather Service said Friday morning. Flash flooding is possible through Friday night, and storm force winds could bring down trees and power lines.

The effects of Hurricane Ian will be the worst in the eastern parts of the Midlands and the Pee Dee, where the eye of the storm is expected to pass later Friday night. Some minor river flooding can also be expected throughout the area as heavy rainfall raises water levels.

The forecast trends have grown “more concerning” since earlier this week, National Weather Service meteorologist John Quagliariello said during a 4 p.m. briefing with Gov. Henry McMaster Thursday.

“This is not just a coastal event,” South Carolina Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson said during that briefing. “We expect this storm to impact all of South Carolina over the next several days.”

McMaster declared a state of emergency in South Carolina Wednesday, enabling state agencies to move more freely to address damage and safety concerns.

Most Columbia-area school districts decided to close buildings and hold classes online Friday. The University of South Carolina will close its Columbia campus Friday. Virtual and in-person classes have been canceled for Friday as well.

Power companies warn that high winds could knock out electricity in parts of the area. Customers can track power outages in their area online.