6 huge Casualty spoilers for next week

Next week on Casualty, Paige and Rash make a big decision about their relationship, while Faith makes a discovery and Ollie hides a dark secret.

Here's a full collection of the six biggest moments to watch out for:

1. Paige has second thoughts over her relationship with Rash

Photo credit: BBC

Paige and Rash's romance is going from strength to strength, but she can't help but worry about what this could mean for her reputation.

Paige wants to keep things under wraps, not wanting it to look like she's sleeping her way to a promotion.

But when it soon becomes apparent that Marty and Robyn already know about her extracurricular antics with Rash, Paige starts to get cold feet.



2. David deals with a complex case

Photo credit: BBC

Paige and Rash work together to treat Heather, who was found in the woods following a suspected overdose.

Heather initially refuses treatment, but Paige soon grows concerned by another worrying finding.

Rash worries that if they can't help Heather then she might be sectioned by the psych team. They they recruit David to talk to Heather instead, but will he be able to give her the support she needs?

3. Paige makes a sad decision

Photo credit: BBC

Rash admits to Marty that he's dating Paige, but Marty tells him that everyone apart from Dylan knows anyway.

Also worried about what this could mean for his own career, Rash tries to convince Paige that they need to tell Dylan. However, she isn't so sure, convinced that Dylan already has a low opinion of her as it is.

Fearing that this is all moving too fast, Paige thinks it's better to call a day on the whole thing, leaving Rash devastated.

4. Faith makes a discovery about Natalia

Photo credit: BBC

Faith's daughter Natalia arrives at the ED with her friend Georgie, who has injured her leg in a skating accident. Faith treats Georgie's leg and notices she has bruises, but Georgie tells her they're from previous skating accidents.

Georgie also lets it slip that Natalia has a new boyfriend, who Faith didn't know anything about.

Story continues

Hurt, Faith urges her daughter to open up to her and Natalia admits that she didn't tell her sooner because it might seem like she wasn't still upset about Lev's death.

5. Paige and Rash face Dylan

Photo credit: BBC

When Marty later makes an innocuous joke about Rash and Paige's romance, Rash snaps at him. Paige is then forced to admit that it isn't actually the gossip making her nervous but a patient's comment about losing people.

She tells Rash how much she likes him and wants to give the relationship a go. Knowing they need to do the right thing, they both visit Dylan and awkwardly tell him about their relationship – but how will he react?

6. Ollie hides a dark secret

Photo credit: BBC

Ollie is back in the ED, much to David's frustration. Only this time, he has something to tell David and becomes increasingly agitated when he isn't able to.

When Natalia spots Ollie in the waiting room, she attempts to reach out to him but to no avail. With David too busy to give Ollie the time and attention he needs, things take a sinister turn.

Ollie later tells David that he had something important to tell him, but he can't now, before walking off with his sinister friend Rob. Keep an eye on this one, as it's about to become one of the biggest stories of the year…

Casualty airs these scenes on Saturday, May 28 on BBC One.

