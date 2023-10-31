6 Household Items You Probably Didn't Know Expired

From the pantry to the laundry room to the bathroom—you may have some things to replace.

We've all been there. We're in a pinch and realize it’s time to use a household item that we don’t reach for all that often. Then we go to use it only to learn it has gone bad or simply doesn’t work. It turns out it's expired—how frustrating. So, before this happens again, keep in mind these six household items you might not realize can expire.

Sunscreen

If you aren’t slathering on sunscreen all summer long (which you should to prevent cancer and aging), you might have some left over. But it’s best to toss that old bottle and buy a new one. Like any drug (yes, sunscreen is technically a drug), it has a limited shelf life.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the FDA requires sunscreen to remain at its original strength for at least three years. While it rarely takes most of us that long to finish a bottle, the problem is that exposing sunscreen to heat causes it to go bad faster. So, throw out that summer bottle you took to the beach when it starts to get cold unless you live in a climate where you use sunscreen all year round.

Batteries

Unless it’s the battery on a smartphone, we rarely think about batteries until the remote malfunctions or a child's toy stops working. While you might be tempted to stock up, here’s your reminder that batteries don’t stay fresh forever. According to Energizer, different types of batteries last different lengths of time. Even those rechargeable batteries only last about five years. So, check the expiration date before you buy a fresh set and make a note of it before you use them again.

Bleach

Bleach has so many uses. From whitening laundry to disinfecting surfaces—it's always a good idea to keep some on hand. But if you don’t use it often enough, it could go bad. Bleach has a shelf-life of approximately one year when stored properly—meaning in a cool, place away from sunlight and heat. This applies to opened and unopened bottles. But don’t toss out that recently expired bottle of bleach just yet. While it can’t sanitize or disinfect, you can still use it to clean.

Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is a true unsung hero of the home. It can help remove stains and disinfect cuts and scrapes as well as surfaces. But it doesn’t last forever. An unopened bottle of hydrogen peroxide is good for up to three years, but once opened it only lasts about six months. If you have an open bottle but aren’t sure how old it is, pour a little bit in the sink. If it bubbles, go ahead and use it. If it doesn’t, that means it's time for a replacement.

Spices

No, thyme doesn’t last forever (along with everything else in your spice rack). Dried spices can last from one to four years depending on what it is. The good news is that expired spices aren’t dangerous to consume. So, go ahead and add that pinch of old nutmeg to your pumpkin muffins. Just be aware that expired spices don’t pack the most powerful flavor punch.

Bottled Water

We hate to break this bad news to you, but bottled water can expire. This is because water breaks down the plastic bottle causing it to leech. This can impact taste but also potentially make the water unsafe to drink. Water stored in warmer temperatures is more likely to break down plastic than in colder temperatures. So, if you’ve been keeping cases of H20 in your garage and it’s a little expired, it’s best to avoid drinking it—but if it’s been stored in your pantry, it’s probably fine if there isn't a better option.



