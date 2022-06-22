This article is brought to you by shopDisney and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Calling all Disney lovers! shopDisney just kicked off its Mystery Sale Event, and for a limited time only, select items are up to 40% off. Just add qualifying items to your shopping bag to reveal your deal and see the discounted price.

As if it wasn’t exciting enough to watch prices drop in your shopping cart, you’ll also be happy to find out that many shopDisney best sellers are part of the Mystery Sale Event. Fans of Disney princesses and classic movies like Lilo & Stitch and Spider-Man, plus OG Mickey and Minnie lovers, will all find something they love at this big sale.

If you can’t choose just one item, feel free to add many products from the shopDisney Mystery Sale Event to your cart. Orders over $75 ship for free with code SHIPMAGIC at checkout, so you can get everything you want.

Folks who need a little help deciding which Disney goodies to grab at shopDisney’s Mystery Sale Event should start with the top-rated picks below. Shoppers already rave about these items, so don’t hesitate to buy them while they’re on sale.

Stitch Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 18-Inch, $44.99

Buy Now

Mickey Mouse and Friends Hand Soap Dispenser, $19.99

Buy Now

Disney Classics Movie Poster Mug, $14.99

Buy Now

Spider-Man PJ PALS for Kids – Spider-Man: No Way Home, $24.99

Buy Now

Winnie the Pooh Glass Honey Jar, $19.99

Buy Now

Disney Animators’ Collection Elsa Doll – Frozen – 16-Inch, $29.95

Buy Now

If you liked this story, check out these home storage solutions on Amazon.

The post 6 hot ticket items to grab at shopDisney’s big mystery sale — you could save up to 40% appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Our Place's new 5-piece ovenware set includes everything you need to bake and roast yummy meals and delicious desserts

Story continues

Spanx just released the best white pants that are completely opaque and won't show your underwear

6 genius home storage solutions under $30 to grab on Amazon

Grab these 9 summer wardrobe essentials under $30 at Nordstrom ASAP — you'll wear these pieces all season long