6 new homes on Pike Rd

ADELAIDE METCALFE - The application to build six new single-family homes on Pike Road was passed unanimously by council July 18.

The owner is JF Home Construction, which plans each 27-by-100-metre lot to have its own well and septic system north of Napperton Drive, west of Strathroy.

In an example of the Township needing to update some paperwork, the land is designated residential use in its Official Plan, but zoned general agricultural.

Chris Gareau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner