6 homes near protected land

Blue Bell, Pennsylvania

Home.

Courtesy image

Close to Penllyn and Wissahickon Creek preserves, Meadow Farm was built by Albert Smith of Smith Barney at a time when financiers and railroad barons populated the wooded region.

Home.

Courtesy image

The 1922 five-bedroom stone house has French doors, plaster crown moldings, deep window seats, and basket-weave-brick and marble fireplaces; rooms include a vast chef's kitchen with a country sink. The 2.1-acre lot features stone walls, a pond, vegetable gardens, outdoor dining, tennis courts, and a pool. $1,999,999. Diane Reddington, Coldwell Banker Realty, (212) 285-2375.

Bridgeport, California

Home.

Courtesy image

Cow Camp Ranch is an off-the-grid, 120-acre property surrounded by the Toiyabe National Forest and just 15 miles from Yosemite. The two-bedroom main house, built of rough-hewn lumber, has beamed ceilings and a stone fireplace and comes fully furnished, including rugs, wall hangings, and an antiques collection.

Home.

Courtesy image

On the land are two generators and a working well, a guesthouse, a four-stall barn, a riding arena, a trout creek, and a deer-fawning area recognized by the Dept. of Fish and Wildlife. $1,750,000. Bruce Renfrew, California Outdoor Properties, (650) 773-1863.

Cornwall, Connecticut

Home.

Courtesy image

This Henry Olko-designed estate stands on 19 acres bordered by the Cornwall Conservation Trust. The complex comprises three barns, one a garage with bonus level and two joined by a glass foyer into a four-bedroom house, featuring a great room with a stone fireplace and a downstairs bedroom with a solarium.

Home.

Courtesy image

The property has mature gardens, a spring-fed pond, and views of mountains and the Housatonic River. $2,200,000. Patti Guarantano, William Pitt/Sotheby's International Realty, (203) 231-9288.

Driggs, Idaho

Home.

Courtesy image

This three-bedroom home is in Tributary, a 1,500-acre private club community next to Yellowstone National Park and the Tetons. The house, built in 2020, features high wooden ceilings, oversize windows, and a main bedroom with soaking tub and glass doors to the outside.

Story continues

Home.

Courtesy image

The club includes 250 acres in a conservation easement, a 2-mile boardwalk, a golf course, a fitness center, seven fishing ponds, a pool, and a private ski lodge at Grand Targhee Resort in Wyoming. $2,250,000. Jeff Heilbrun, Tributary, (307) 690-1508.

Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts

Home.

Courtesy image

From a hilltop on 2.7 wooded acres, this five-bedroom home commands views of the adjacent Wyman Hill Conservation Area and beyond. The 2007 shingle-style house includes a three-season screened porch; main bedroom with vaulted ceiling, Palladian window, and spa bathroom; and lower-level media room, art room, and exercise area opening to the yard.

Home.

Courtesy image

The landscaped grounds feature lawns, garden beds, mature trees, and a rear terrace with direct access to Wyman Hill's hiking trails. $2,995,000. Lanse Robb and Sophie Soman, LandVest/Christie's International Real Estate, (978) 590-0056.

Estes Park, Colorado

Home.

Courtesy image

This 1945 cabin, in the town known as the base camp for Rocky Mountain National Park, has views of Twin Sisters, Meeker, and Longs Peaks. The fully furnished two-bedroom home features a living room, separate dining room, 440-square-foot deck, and attached workshop with shower.

Home.

Courtesy image

The 1.5-acre property includes a one-room cabin built in 1955, now a guest cottage with private bathroom and front porch. $525,000. Nicole White, Alpine Legacy/eXp Realty LLC, (970) 586-8300.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

You may also like

Actor suspected of participating in Capitol attack arrested in California

Naked baby chasing money on Nirvana's iconic 'Nevermind' album cover is suing band, claiming child pornography

Judge orders pro-Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood to take legal education classes