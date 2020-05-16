6 holiday hotspots loved by the royal family

Photo credit: Scottish Highlands - Getty Images

When it comes to travelling, the royal family knows how to pick the best spots for holidays and extended vacations.

Spending time in idyllic locations in the UK and abroad, they've given us great inspiration for our future getaways.

Taking to country spots, dreamy islands and the most scenic of mountain retreats, the Queen, Kate Middleton and other members of Britain's most famous family pull out all the stops when choosing a place to spend their downtime.

From the Scottish Highlands to the Swiss Alps, here are some of the holiday destinations loved by the royals.

Scottish Highlands

A favourite of the Queen, the Scottish Highlands offer a best of British break in the UK, where the monarch is free to enjoy the wild, remote beauty and practice her favourite outdoor pursuits, such as horse riding and walking. Her accommodation is the royal's sprawling holiday home, Balmoral Castle. It's here where the Queen and Prince Philip are often joined in the summer by the younger royals.

Photo credit: iweta0077 - Getty Images

Set in Royal Deeside in Aberdeenshire, Balmoral boasts impressive Scots Baronial architecture, as well as formal gardens and wildlife (it's home to endangered red squirrels). Princess Eugenie once said: "I think Granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands… walks, picnics, dogs, a lot of dogs, there's always dogs."



Mustique

This private Caribbean island was a much-loved retreat for Princess Margaret in the 1970s and today counts Prince William and Kate Middleton as fans. The royal couple usually join Kate's parents on Mustique and have been heading here since they were newlyweds, while bringing the children on recent summer holidays to the paradise isle.

Photo credit: Nicolas VINCENT Photographe - Getty Images

Part of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines archipelago, Mustique is known for its exclusivity and luxurious villas. It also takes its guests' privacy seriously, making it the perfect Caribbean island for escaping from the public eye. Just like other islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Mustique has the powder-soft sandy beaches, turquoise Caribbean waters and tasty West Indian food to try.

Malta

The Queen’s only home outside of the UK, Malta was where she lived with Prince Philip between 1946 and 1952 when the Duke of Edinburgh was stationed in the archipelago as a Royal Navy officer. While it isn't where they spend their holidays, the Mediterranean island is a must-visit for royal fans and home to Villa Guardamangia, the former home of the royals which could become a tourist attraction.

Photo credit: Sylvain Sonnet - Getty Images

The palazzo-style mansion villa, located in Valletta’s suburbs, was given to the young royal couple by Mountbatten and it is suggested that Prince Charles was conceived at the villa. In 2015 at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Malta, the Queen said the island was "always very special for me. I remember happy days here with Prince Philip when we were first married."

Swiss Alps

When winter arrives, the likes of Kate Middleton and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have like to hit the ski slopes of the Swiss Alps. Prince Charles is particularly fond of Klosters, taking Diana and Princes William and Harry when they were children. Kate and William have also skied in the resort, along with Beatrice and Eugenie during family trips.

Photo credit: FedevPhoto - Getty Images

Younger royals William and Beatrice have spent time in the resort of Verbier on ski trips too. Winter holidays in the Swiss Alps aren't all about the skiing though, as there are breathtaking forests covered in snow, sparkling lakes and the beautiful Glacier Express to experience.

Isle of Wight

A beach holiday destination loved by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, the Isle of Wight is home to Osborne House, which the royals built in 1851 after falling in love with the view of the Solent. Albert designed the Italian-style seaside retreat himself and after feeling inspired by the beauty of the Bay of Naples in Italy.

Photo credit: Jim Holden

Located in East Cowes, it's where the queen and her family would spend their time away from the public gaze. Queen Victoria used to bathe in the waters and it's here where her children learned to swim. Around Osborne House, which is open to the public, there are marvellous gardens and state rooms to explore. Osborne Myrtle, which grows here, was even used in the wedding bouquets of the Queen, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Corfu

This lovely Greek island is where Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have been pictured soaking up the Mediterranean sunshine on their summer holidays. On another visit to Corfu, where he toured the island for an official engagement, Prince Charles said: "Greece is in my blood and I have long had a fascination for her ancient culture and history."

Photo credit: Axel Neubauer / EyeEm - Getty Images

After all, it's here that his father Prince Philip was born a Greek prince. Around the picturesque island, there are superb beaches, plenty of history in the capital Corfu Town and TV locations for fans of The Durrells to discover.

