6 Holby City questions after gunshot cliffhanger
Holby City spoilers from tonight's episode (January 26) follow.
Yes, Holby City did just leave us on that banger of a cliffhanger, and yes, we do now have to wait a whole week until we find out who lives and who dies.
Tonight's game-changing episode looks set to change everything, so here are the six biggest questions we've been left with until next week:
1. Who was shot?
The most burning question after tonight's episode is, undoubtedly, regarding that gun shot – and who exactly will be the tragic victim of the siege.
Jac's challenging day got monumentally worse when drug dealer Sarah Jane brought trouble onto the wards. With Jac, Kian, Sarah Jane and her prison guard all at the gunman's mercy, Nicky was horrified when she heard a shot go off.
We already know that there will indeed be a fatality in next week's episode, but the victim's identity is being kept firmly under wraps until transmission.
2. Are Kian and Jac on the rocks?
Prior to the siege, Jac was already having quite the trying day, thanks to her ongoing battle to keep boyfriend Kian on the straight and narrow.
This was made increasingly difficult thanks to Sarah Jane's troubling presence, but amid Jac's attempts to keep control of her house of cards, there were some telltale signs that she could be reaching the end of her tether.
Jac was determined to stand by Kian merely a few weeks ago, but could all that be about to change if she survives the siege? Of course, if she doesn't the decision could be taken out of her hands anyway...
3. How will Jac leave?
This brings us nicely on to the (somewhat sensitive) subject of Jac's upcoming exit. Say it ain't so!
It's already been confirmed that next week's episode marks the end of Jac's remarkable 16-year stint on the show, with Rosie Marcel bowing out of the role. However, the exact nature of Jac's exit story is being kept firmly under wraps.
Will Jac die in the siege, or will she live to see another day? And if she does, what will prompt her to leave so suddenly? There is only one way to find out.
4. Does Ange have a crush on Josh?
Away from Jac and Kian's dramas, and the danger approaching the hospital, there was another little talking point bubbling under the surface. And it's regarding Ange and Josh.
There's already been a couple of very minor hints indicating that we could have a surprise new romance on our hands, and tonight's episode seemed to suggest that the story is almost certainly heading that way.
Despite Josh's best attempts to cover for him, Jeong was eventually unveiled as the dark horse who'd had a one-night stand with a patient. Interestingly, though, Ange looked more than a little relieved to discover that Josh wasn't participating in extra-curricular activities of this kind, suggesting that she could be harbouring a secret crush on him.
Could they be Holby's new couple? And how would this go down with their colleagues?
5. Is Sacha in danger?
Tonight's episode marked a turning point for a grieving Sacha, but with Jodie on the loose, is his nightmare really over?
Sacha was also forced to say a reluctant goodbye to his daughter Beka, who was discharged from hospital following her poisoning ordeal, but it's clear that neither one of them is all that safe from Jodie's dangerous clutches. Who will Jodie target if and when she makes a return? And let's face it, she most likely will...
6. What happens next?
As we've mentioned above, next week's episode will centre around the fallout of tonight's shooting and Jac's tear-jerking swansong. That aside, fans should also expect some big twists in Cameron's ongoing story, while sparks will be flying for Donna and Alex as well.
Check back here tomorrow for a full breakdown of next week's equally dramatic episode.
Holby City continues on Tuesday, February 2 at 7.50pm on BBC One.
