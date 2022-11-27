6 Hidden Ways To Save on Holiday Shopping at Walmart

YvanDube / Getty Images

Walmart’s first Black Friday Deals for Days event officially kicked off on November 7 and in stores November 9, meaning its holiday shopping season is in full swing. Savvy Walmart shoppers may be on the lookout for even more ways to save — and luckily, they’re in the right place.

A Walmart representative shared with GOBankingRates how to save even more during your holiday shopping trips to the store. Use these hidden methods to save on gifts for everyone on your holiday wish list.

Shop Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days

This way to save is hiding in plain sight. Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days, where holiday shoppers receive the best prices of the season on all the retailer’s must-have holiday gifts, will be continuing online and in stores throughout November in three separate saving events.

Capping off the month of deals will be even more incredible savings offered through Walmart’s Cyber Monday event.

Sign Up for Walmart+

Holiday shoppers who sign up for Walmart+ receive early access to Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days. Member access starts seven hours before the scheduled start times for all Black Friday Deals for Days events.

In addition, Walmart+ members enjoy a suite of benefits. These include free delivery from stores, free shipping on Walmart.com purchases with no order minimum, use of mobile Scan & Go, fuel discounts of up to 10 cents per gallon and entertainment perks. A Paramount+ subscription and six months of Spotify Premium for free are included in a Walmart+ membership.

Get Your Holiday Meal at Last Year’s Price

According to the Walmart representative, Walmart removed inflation on an entire basket of traditional Thanksgiving items. This means holiday shoppers can get a Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price.

From turkey and ham to freshly made pumpkin pie and ready-to-heat mac and cheese, the retailer is ensuring the price for the same items does not cost more than it did in 2021. Customers can take advantage of these savings for Thanksgiving and all their holiday meals through December 26, 2022.

Buy Walmart’s Private Brands at an Incredible Value

No one needs to compromise to save money this year. Walmart’s private brands offer great quality and exceptional value to holiday shoppers.

From Great Value and Marketside private brands in the grocery department to Mainstays and No Boundaries in home goods and apparel, shoppers will find high-quality items across the store that won’t break the bank. As an added tip, make sure to check out Vibrant Life pet products for gift ideas for your furry friends, or onn. electronics for high tech gifts.

Save More With Walmart Rewards

Even more savings are available to Walmart+ members through Walmart Rewards.

Walmart Rewards, which launched in summer 2022, is a program that gives members access to over $1,000 in offers on hundreds of items in stores, including groceries and holiday essentials. Offers are available in-store and online.

Shop Walmart’s Rollbacks All Year

Thousands of Rollbacks happen at Walmart all year long! Whether you’re shopping during the holidays or looking for deals post-holiday season, check in with Rollbacks on top of Walmart’s everyday low prices for even deeper savings.

Right now, Rollbacks are active on thousands of products including gift options for electronics, apparel, home décor and more. Holiday shoppers can find these savings in stores and online so they can save no matter how they choose to shop with Walmart.

