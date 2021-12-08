6 great stocking stuffers under $50 at Athleta

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Photo: Athleta

The quest to find the perfect gift can be fun. But when you're on a budget, it gets challenging deciding whether you'll stick to your financial plan or bend the rules to make your recipient's day. Well, Athleta is here to remind you that you don't need to spend hundreds on a great product, and the following examples with helpful feedback perfectly prove their point.

The brand backed by Olympians Simone Biles and Allyson Felix boasts an entire section of their website of budget-friendly presents full of cold weather must haves, great-fitting gym tops and loungewear they'll never want to take off. Best all, they're ALL under $50!

We listed our favorites ahead, but find the entire offerings at Athleta. Last we checked, sizes and colors were selling out rapidly. In order to guarantee an on-time delivery, grab whatever catches your eye today.

Photo: Athleta

"Pleasantly surprised how comfortable and cute this was. Bought on a whim but turned out to absolutely love it. Usually these wrap-around headbands are hard for me to wear, and super uncomfortable, but this one has proven to be the one and only exception. You didn't know you needed this, but trust me, you do!"

$13 $18 at Athleta

Photo: Athleta

"I got this tank as I needed a few new running shirts for races. I love it! It has grips at the bottom to keep it in place, which was unexpected for me. I purchased a size small and I'm typically a medium so I would size down if you want a tighter fit."

$49 at Athleta

Photo: Athleta

"The fit is great and the Pompom is darling. Nice and warm too on the cold nights outside. Great item for the price."

$42 at Athleta

Vapor Hooded Tee

Photo: Athleta

"Love this hoodie. I will be layering in the spring and it will be in heavy rotation all summer. Love this top!"

Story continues

$19 $59 at Athleta

Photo: Athleta

"This wallet is the perfect size for the pool, theme park, or gym. Not a ton of space, but you want to keep it light if you're going to attach it your keys. The color options are great as well!"

$25 at Athleta

Photo: Athleta

"Excellent fit and styling, ultimate in comfort. It's light but warm and doesn't bind. You can move freely. And it looks great! These are my "go to" jammies once the weather turns cooler."

$49 at Athleta