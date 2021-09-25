6 gorgeous homes in Washington state

Spokane

Architects Hyslop & Willcott built this five-bedroom Tudor Revival in 1912; former Washington Gov. Marion Hay was an early owner. A five-year renovation completed in 2012 re-created and enhanced the house's original details, adding oak paneling and floors, a gourmet kitchen, a dining room with French doors to a sunroom, and a primary ensuite with sitting room and spa bathroom.

The 0.9-acre lot features mature plantings, a patio, a garage, and a garden shed; an adjoining quarter-acre lot is also available. $2,500,000. Tanya Starkel, Avenue Stone Real Estate, (509) 475-9075.

North Bend

Architect and philanthropist Richard Burhans and his wife, Sallie, built this two-bedroom home in 1969 at the foot of Mount Si. The couple designed the Prairie-influenced house with floor-to-ceiling windows, an oversize living room with a copper fireplace, a formal dining room in a glass atrium, and a sauna.

The 12.4-acre property includes landscaped courtyards, an art studio, a greenhouse, a three-stall barn, a tennis court, a patio with bandstand, organic gardens, and fruit trees. $1,498,800. Carrie Haymond, Coldwell Banker Bain, (206) 512-0850.

Cle Elum

Home.

This five-bedroom home in the resort community of Suncadia overlooks the Rope Rider golf course. The open-plan house has a great room with stone fireplace and cathedral ceilings, a chef's kitchen with double ovens and grilling deck, a main bedroom with spa bathroom, and a lower level with a media room.

The 0.43-acre lot includes a patio with firepit, a garage with dog facilities, and community access to hiking, fishing, ice skating, restaurants, pools, and spa. $2,650,000. Corey Atherton, Suncadia, (509) 260-1266.

Seattle

Architect Ellsworth Storey designed this 1908 four-bedroom home, now on the market for the first time in 31 years. The house has original millwork, box beams, oak floors with mahogany inlay, oversize windows, grand entryway, living room with fireplace, and formal dining room with French doors leading to a covered porch.

The landscaped double lot features a brick patio with fireplace, lawns, mature gardens, and filtered views of Lake Washington, Bellevue, and the Cascade Mountains. $4,800,000. Presha Sparling, Compass, (206) 799-1572.

Seattle

Architect Julia Nagele's condominium tower The Emerald is the ninth-tallest building designed by a woman in the world. This west-facing one-bedroom unit features floor-to-ceiling windows with sunset and Puget Sound views, oak floors, an open kitchen with walnut cabinets, a walk-in bedroom closet, and a full-size washer and dryer.

Building amenities include a fitness center, a yoga studio, a pet run and spa, a guest suite, an electric carshare, and an indoor-outdoor rooftop lounge; the waterfront and Pike Place Market are blocks away. $989,000. The Emerald, (206) 429-8903.

Hunters

This off-the-grid log cabin near Huckleberry Mountain has 360-degree views of the Columbia River and surrounding mountain ranges. The metal-roofed home has oversize windows, a wood-burning stove, an open sleeping loft, and a full kitchen.

The 60-acre property, less than 9 miles from the community of Hunters, includes open spaces, richly timbered forest areas, a 3,000-foot grass runway, and deeded access to Clark Lake, and offers hunting, fishing, hiking, and boating. $449,950. Len Brandt, Keller Williams Colville, (509) 680-3916.

